There are several ways to start the day healthy, but should you be drinking warm water in the morning on an empty stomach? This recommendation has now become a rule of thumb when following weight loss diets and a healthy lifestyle. In addition, most people associate this morning routine with numerous health benefits that can have a positive effect on the body and on the general condition. Such a home remedy is said to relieve flu symptoms, for example, to help with constipation and even prevent cancer. But is there actually something to it, or does this Ayurveda work more like a placebo? Here is some information and tips that can help you use this method correctly and avoid possible risks.

Is drinking warm water in the morning healthy?

Typically, many people start their day with a cup of coffee, or in better cases, tea, which helps them wake up. Since you are usually also thirsty and hungry in the morning, a glass of cold water is the most common decision to fill up your stomach. While these are habits, they might be worth rethinking. In fact, there’s scientific evidence that drinking warm water on an empty stomach can be far more beneficial than your usual morning routine. Nutritionists and doctors recommend getting used to it. Add a slice of lemon or ginger to this to reduce free radical activity in the body. In this way, drinking warm water increases the toning of the intestines, which can promote digestion and, accordingly, regulate bowel movements.

This practice has already proven to be helpful and health-promoting, with the body benefiting from it especially in the morning. In addition, staying hydrated has several science-based benefits for skin, muscle, and joint health. Clear water can also help the body’s cells to absorb nutrients and fight infections. This also has a positive effect on gut health and digestion, with warm water offering even more benefits. Drinking warm water regularly also helps to break down food much faster than drinking cold water. So if you’re not used to drinking lukewarm water in the morning, here are some of the main health benefits and possible downsides of this Ayurvedic practice.

Can hot water act like a makeover?

Premature skin aging is not uncommon these days and there are many factors that can influence it. An example of this is the accumulation of toxins in the body, which can lead to faster aging. Accordingly, the presence of such toxins in the body system makes it more susceptible to diseases that can ultimately promote faster aging in turn. As a simple and natural antidote, warm water can go a long way in detoxifying the body. In addition, by drinking warm water in the morning, you can repair your skin cells faster by increasing skin elasticity.

Would drinking warm water in the morning help you lose weight?

For most of the people affected, obesity is often linked to their eating habits. Scientists and nutrition experts agree that drinking hot water in the morning prepares your stomach for the day. This aids in weight loss by using contractions in the intestines to eliminate excess fluids and can even prevent bloating. If you also drink warmer or even hot water, your body temperature increases and causes sweating. This in turn can help expel toxins and cleanse the pores. Increasing your body heat also uses more energy, which boosts your metabolism and helps you lose weight.

In addition, you can also drink warm water in the morning by adding lemon slices to the glass. This helps the body break down adipose tissue, also known as body fat. In addition, warm water with lemon regulates the craving for food and can reduce cravings. The citrus fruit contains fibers with pectin that can have such effects. In medicine, too, doctors recommend combining hot water or tea with lemon to enhance the antioxidant effects of the drink.

Hot water to relieve pain and other symptoms

Another benefit of drinking warm water in the morning is its beneficial effect on pain symptoms. It can prove to be a kind of natural remedy for menstrual pain relief since the warmth of the water relaxes the abdominal muscles. In addition, hot water can be an effective antidote for any type of spasm, as it improves capillary circulation and thereby also prevents muscle tension.

An example of this is achalasia, in which the muscles of the lower part of the esophagus do not relax, preventing food from entering the stomach. In such cases, hot water can help relieve the effects of this condition. In contrast, cold water can actually intensify such contractions, with food also aggravating the condition in achalasia. For this reason, it would be useful to eat warm food or water to relax, which could also prevent any abdominal pain.

Stimulate digestion and prevent constipation with warm water

You can also help your digestive tract by drinking warm water in the morning. This stimulates your digestive system and helps your body to better digest and eliminate food. In this case, too, cold water after eating works exactly in the opposite direction, as it can solidify oils and fats in the food just eaten. In this way, fatty deposits can form, which would make it difficult for the gastrointestinal tract to function normally. So the simplest solution is to replace cold and especially fizzy drinks with warm tea or water.

All of these can help prevent constipation and not having to experience many of its uncomfortable and irritating effects. Nowadays, this can be a serious stomach problem that occurs when you have little or no bowel movements. One of the most common causes of this is lack of water in the body. It is therefore best to start your day with warm water before you have eaten anything. This allows you to improve your bowel movements, thereby reducing the effects of constipation. This can be even more beneficial for women, as many of them deal with more hormones than men, making constipation a bigger problem.

Also, are there any disadvantages or risks of drinking warm water in the morning?

It is advisable to check the water temperature before consumption, as water that is too hot could cause injuries to the mouth and digestive tract. Immediately after waking up, there is also a risk of burning your lips and face, which can lead to accidents. There is also a risk of burning your taste buds or tongue, so test the water with small sips or your fingertips before drinking. If you don’t like the taste of warm water, you can easily add flavors or lemon, ginger and honey. You can also substitute tea to benefit from all the extra tannins and antioxidants.

In addition, some disadvantages of drinking warm water are its diluting effects on digestive enzymes. However, this is more likely to happen at lunchtime if you drink too much water, thereby increasing your risk of reflux. However, this can vary from person to person and should be taken into account during meals if there are any complaints. If you have digestive problems or are prone to heartburn or reflux after meals, you should be more careful when drinking water. Do not overdo the amounts and pay attention to body signals to prevent possible complications.