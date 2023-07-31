What are the best cereals to have for breakfast? Don’t let the packaging fool you – this is the data to look for

Cereals are excellent for breakfast but you have to choose the right product for your diet regardless of the brand.

Advertising seems to point us one way or the other but the true value of a product it is given by what is inside. Net of any personal taste or preference, to be sure, you must therefore read the label.

This is an essential step for evaluate a food product but also of other types, otherwise there is always the risk of being guided by the brand and not by quality.

The best breakfast cereals: how to choose

Al supermarket there are many cereals, those for children, for adults, with chocolate, filled, simple, with fruit, with seeds. Those that are made of chocolate and the like are certainly very sweet so they are not good for everyday breakfast, they may represent a treat from time to time.

The healthiest types of cereals (tantasalute.it)

Attention should also be paid to those products that look like integral o natural and I’m not. The best choice must fall on those cereals that seem ‘sad’ because they contain 0% sugar. And therefore to be useful for healthy eating. Organic or otherwise unprocessed granola is a great choice. A daily portion of 30 or 40 grams with milk or yoghurt and fresh fruit is a healthy step to start the day. A valid option is to use dried fruit but not sweet fruit and dried fruit to accompany. The seeds are very useful for intestinal regularity, 15 grams per day are enough. Fresh fruit to combine with breakfast is optimal, on average we must consider 70/80 grams.

For cereals you need to evaluate the amount of sugar, which must always be less than 13 grams for every 100 grams of product, fats which must be less than 3 grams for the same quantity and fibers which must instead exceed 6 grams. These indications are fundamental, however be careful, just because you read the wording “organic” does not mean that the product is actually healthy.

The cereals that they are sold as whole where fruit or perhaps chocolate flakes are already present, sometimes they are real sugar bombs. So absolutely unhealthy for the body and to use in everyday life. The best choice and also the cheapest is muesli which is presented as a very dry product already enriched with various types of cereals to which you can then add dried fruit, seeds, fresh fruit of your choice.

