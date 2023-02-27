Home Health What are the best medications for acute low back pain? « Medicine in the Library
by admin
What are the best medications for acute low back pain?

Posted by giorgiobertin on February 27, 2023

Acute low back pain (LBP) is a common cause of disability. An analysis in the “Journal of Orthopaedic Researchlooked at which non-opioid medications are best for treating this condition.

The analysis, which included all randomized controlled trials published to date (18 studies with 3,478 patients), showed that muscle relaxants and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) could effectively and rapidly reduce symptoms.

In particular:
Muscle relaxants and NSAIDs have been shown to be effective in reducing pain and disability in acute back pain at approximately one week.
– The combination of NSAIDs and paracetamol has been associated with greater improvement than the use of NSAIDs alone
– Paracetamol alone did not induce any significant improvement.

This is a first step towards optimizing the management of acute low back pain. However, specific patient characteristics such as having allergies and comorbidities should always be taken into considerationsaid lead author Alice Baroncini, MD, PhD, of RWTH University Hospital in Germany.

Read the full text of the article:
Nonopioid pharmacological management of acute low back pain: A level I of evidence systematic review
Alice Baroncini, Nicola Maffulli, Hazim Al-Zyoud, Andreas Bell, Aleksandar Sevic, Filippo Migliorini
Journal of Orthopaedic Research First published: 22 February 2023

Comment: Which Meds are Best for Acute Low Back Pain? – RheumNow

Related articles:
M-A: Effectiveness of treatments for acute and subacute mechanical non-specific low back pain

Guideline Interventions for the management of acute and chronic low back pain.

See also  Not just bitcoin, so cryptocurrencies hope to go green

M-A: Little benefit from muscle relaxants for adults with non-specific low back pain.

