What are the best whole grains for breakfast: Here’s where they sell them

Discover the most nutritious and delicious whole grains to start the day with energy and where to buy them easily.

Breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day. Among the most common and loved breakfast options, Whole grains are a healthy and nutrient-rich choice.

Not only are these grains high in fiber, vitamins and minerals, but they can also help keep blood sugar levels stable and promote satiety. However, with so many options available in the market, it can be difficult to know which whole grains are really the best to be taken at breakfast. In this article, we’ll explore the rankings of whole grains and provide helpful insights into where they can be found.

The best whole grains: the Altroconsumo ranking

Altroconsumo recently conducted a test on breakfast cereals, focusing on two categories: classic corn flakes and cereals with whole wheat. The test took into consideration various evaluation parameters for each grain sample, including label information, ingredients, and nutritional values. In particular, attention was paid to the content of calories, sugars, salt, fibers and proteins. Furthermore, the cereals were tasted by a jury of over 150 consumers, who evaluated them according to their eating habits.

The test results showed that whole wheat cereals and other grains have a higher fiber content compared to traditional cereals. Among the cereals evaluated, the Multigrain Measures stood out for their fiber content, which amounts to 21 g/100 g thanks to the presence of chickpea flour.

In addition, a ranking of the best whole grains has been created. In first place we find Nestlè Fitness Original, followed by Lidl’s Crownfield. In third place, however, is Kellogg’s Special K. Interestingly the best purchase is a discount product, therefore cheap. Subsequently, we find good quality products such as Esselunga Equilibrio Well Flakes, Conad Piacersi Flakes of Rice and Whole Wheat and Misura Dolcesenza Wheat. Then there are others products that are classified as of medium quality. We have Selex Vivi Bene Rice and Whole Wheat Flakes and Misura Multigrain Whole Wheat.

Not only are these grains high in fiber, vitamins and minerals, but they can also help keep blood sugar levels stable and promote satiety. For a breakfast it is always important consider the quality of the ingredients and try to avoid adding refined sugars to eat more balanced and healthy foods.