Who has the 104 can also have concessions in the purchase of the house, first or second as it is, as well as in case of renovations?

A Reader asks the following question: “I enjoy law 104, and I would like to buy a second home in the mountains, for the cooler weather in the summer, for my disease, multiple sclerosis. Do I have any benefits? Thanks for your kind response”.

Are there any benefits for those who use Law 104 and want to buy a house? Let’s see what they are and what they foresee, not only with reference topurchase of a house but also with regard to renovations.

Buying a house for those with 104: what are the benefits?

Families in which there is a disabled person with the Law 104 can benefit from a loan at a subsidized rate valid for both the purchase and the renovation of properties.

In 2013 it was introduced Casa Ceilinga tool that allows the release of a subsidized loan for those who enjoy the benefits provided for by Law no. 104/1992 and which is intended to finance mortgages for the purchase of houses or for renovations and energy upgrading.

All can benefit from this tool natural personsin particular young couples who want to buy their first home in which to live together, families with at least 3 dependent children and, precisely, families in which there are disabled people who enjoy Law 104.

How much is the loan amount?

The amounts of the subsidized loan for those benefiting from Law 104 vary according to the purpose for which it is requested. In particular:

up to 100,000 euros for renovations aimed at improving energy efficiency;

for renovations aimed at improving energy efficiency; 250.000 euro for the purchase of residential properties;

for the purchase of residential properties; up to 350,000 euros to encourage both the purchase of houses and the renovation aimed at increasing their energy efficiency.

Also there duration of the loan varies:

10 years for renovations with improved energy efficiency;

for renovations with improved energy efficiency; 20 years or 30 years for the purchase of a property regardless of any restructuring interventions.

Those interested in applying for a subsidized loan must submit an application, filling out a specific form and go to the chosen credit institution to start the procedure and fill in and sign the form.

Buying a house for those with 104: further advantageous measures

In addition to the subsidized loan for those with 104, there are also other tools which provide for gods benefits on loans granted to families with disabled people.

In particular we have:

il loan of hope aimed at those who find themselves in a situation of economic and social difficulty;

aimed at those who find themselves in a situation of economic and social difficulty; il barrier-free loan to support the costs of special care or equipment for the disabled.

to support the costs of special care or equipment for the disabled. the employee loans which allows you to apply for a loan even if you have other loans in progress, and which provides for the payment of a fixed installment not exceeding one fifth of the salary or pension.

The answer to the reader

The reader who wrote to us will only have to read this article and opt for the facility that he deems most convenient based on his economic situation.

