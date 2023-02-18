Sage is part of the Labiatae or Lamiaceae family. It is a plant that is native to the Middle East and the Mediterranean, but is now widespread all over the world. Its discovery dates back to the time of the Egyptians, but then spread through the Greeks and Romans. The latter used it to try to stop the blood coming out of the wounds or to disinfect ulcers and sores. Furthermore, it was and still is today, a great natural remedy to fight coughs or to treat canker sores and sore throats. In Chinese medicine, for example, these leaves are considered very beneficial because they contain many useful properties to combat gastrointestinal disorders and/or depression and insomnia. It is also used to ease menstrual cramps. It is also used in Ayurvedic medicine to treat hemorrhoids, gonorrhea, vaginitis and eye infections. It must be said however, even if it is a very beneficial herb, it also has, a bit like everything, contraindications that could lead to side effects. Let’s see together what they are.

What are the contraindications of salvia? Here is the complete LIST

As we were saying, sage, in addition to having excellent benefits on our body, also has side effects that can also be serious. First of all, it can be toxic as a result of thujone, which is a complex ketone. In fact, if more than 12 drops of sage essential oil are administered, they can be toxic. This is because, the maximum dose of thujione per day is 5 mg. For this reason, sage-based things have been commercially produced that do not contain thujone.



Furthermore, for an excessive overdose, some symptoms may appear such as weakness, nausea, vomiting, tachycardia, dizziness, tremors and convulsions. They are also not recommended during both breastfeeding and pregnancy, as they can be toxic to the baby and the fetus. Finally, you have to pay attention to allergies but in any case, for any adverse effect it is certainly better to consult your doctor.