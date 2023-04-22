What are the cured meats with the least salt? You need to know this for proper nutrition

Cured meats, inevitably, must contain salt. Let’s find out, however, which one has the lowest sodium content.

There are various types of cured meatsand truth be told, there is one in particular that contains far less salt than others.

Fresh cured meats and cured meats in trays

I cured meat they are certainly foods that are definitely appreciated by all meat lovers.

This term, therefore, defines the sausages eh hams which can consist of salted meat, cotta o raw.

Of course, as can be seen in any supermarket, there are so many varieties, even giving us the embarrassment of choice.

Generally, therefore, it is possible to choose between the fresh salamithat is, those sold at the deli counter, and those, however, in tray.

Also with regard to the latter, therefore, we can find numerous types on display, even characterized by different pricesfrom cheapest to most expensive.

In addition to being tasty, they are also quite convenient when you don’t have much time to prepare an elaborate meal and you need to eat something ready-made.

Il cured meat in traytherefore, once we bring it home, and maybe we have already opened it, it is good to keep it in the bottom shelf of the refrigerator and in an airtight container to prevent it from hardening soon.

Furthermore, it is best consumed within at least five days of opening. THE fresh salamiHowever, they should be eaten as soon as they are purchased, as the next day you may notice a certain deterioration and a darker and less inviting colour.

As mentioned earlier, therefore, the Italian types of cured meats they are really many and divided by Region, also in relation to the acronym DOPwhich stands for Protected Designation of Origin, e IGPwhich means Typical Geographical Indication.

This is not the place to list them all, but we can at least mention a few. In this regard, let us remember Bresaola from Valtellina, Capocollo of Calabria, Speck from South Tyrol, Zampone of Modena and so on.

The low sodium cured meat

Be that as it may, beyond the different flavors and peculiar characteristics, there is a common denominator that unites the cured meat they sausages.

In fact, within each of them we find del sale. The latter, in fact, is very important in the production and storage process.

Although, nowadays, it just seems like that the food industry have decided to try reducing the amount of salt, using less sodium, and sometimes preferring instead the potassium chloridei various phosphates natural additives.

Furthermore, in general, the affected which contain less salt are those cooked which, precisely, do not need seasoning.

And, conversely, the saltier ones are the raw ham and the salami who necessarily needantibacterial action of salt.

But, according to the results of the analysis conducted by Food Research Centerit would seem, precisely, that currently the sodium content in cured meats has rather decreased.

Thus, among the less salty ones we find the rolled baconmade up by themselves 3 grams of salt and the mortadella that owns 2.4 grams of salt.

So too speck has seen a slight decline, about 19 percent, as it currently owns 4.1 grams of salt. On the first place of the podium, therefore, is placed the baked ham con 2.1 grams of salt.