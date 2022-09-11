Plastic is used in every production sector and human activity and unfortunately much of this material ends up in the waters of the seas and oceans precisely because of man. The plastic fragments are dispersed in the environment in the form of microplastics which could be dangerous for humans and animals. Let’s find out what it is.

It is estimated that the plastics found in the oceans represent 80% of the total wastemind-boggling numbers.

Microplastics: what they are and why they pollute so much

Some plastic fragments remain forever in the water since they are difficult to totally eliminate through the filtration and purification systems of waste water: in this case we speak of microplastics or one heterogeneous mixture of materials of different shapes, fragments, fibers, spheres, granules, pellets, flakes or pearls, of sizes from 1 micrometer to 5 millimeters.

The concentration of microplastics in the marine environment is approximately 102,000 MP per cubic meter, and it’s even more high in areas close to waste disposal sitesto water treatment plants, to ports.

Microplastics: the risks for human health

The health of us human beingsas well as of the entire marine ecosystem and the environmentis endangered precisely by the fact that we are all exposed to harmful effects of microplastics through the consumption of food (fish, shrimp, bivalves) or the use of fabrics or cosmetics contained therein.

I risks to humans from microplastics can be physical in nature, chemistry o microbiological: it is mainly about direct damage to the respiratory system e to the digestive system which are the first devices with which the microplastics come into contact.

Furthermore the microplastics they can be vehicle of potentially dangerous substancesof an organic or inorganic nature, for example metal that they can interfere with the endocrine system and cause reproductive problems and metabolism in both children of parents who have been exposed to microplastics during pregnancy and in adulthood following exposure in the early stages of life.

Many are the risks for humans linked to the spread of microplastics. It will be necessary implement systems they will be able to dispose of it’s at free ecosystems from these harmful materials.