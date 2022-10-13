Narcotic substances, such as cocaine, act on the central nervous system altering motor and intellectual skills, as well as the perception of reality. The consequences on the body and brain are manifold and should not be underestimated.

At first, the subject is pervaded by one feeling of well-being and grandeur which soon vanishes, giving way to nervousness and malaise. This may prompt him to seek cocaine, again and again, provoking a real addiction: a plague that afflicts society and where too often young people are most exposed.

With the support of Doctor Emanuela Apicella, Surgeon, Specialist in Psychiatrylet’s see what are the effects and consequences that cocaine has on the body and brain.

What is cocaine

“Cocaine is one psychostimulating substance which acts at the level of the central nervous system, modifying, in particular, the release of neurotransmitters such as dopamine in the first place, but also serotonin and noradrenaline ”, explains the expert.

For thousands of years, people in South America have chewed and ingested coca leaves (Erythroxylon coca), the source of cocaine, for their stimulating effects. The purified chemical, the cocaine hydrochloride (HCL, the hydrochloride salt of cocaine), was isolated from the plant more than 100 years ago.

After being used in the early 1900s as anesthetic and as an active ingredient of energy drinks, cocaine has been classified as a narcotic substance due to the strong addiction it creates and the effects caused by prolonged use, which include altering the structure and function of the brain.

Excluding its limited use in the medical field as a topical anesthetic for surgical procedures involving the eye, ear, nose and throat, cocaine is currently considered an illicit substance that drug traffickers often dilute (or “cut”) ) with non-psychoactive substances such as corn starch, talc, flour or baking soda, so as to increase profits. Additionally, they can also mix cocaine with other drugs such as procaine (a chemically related local anesthetic) or amphetamine (another psychoactive stimulant).

The abuse of this substance, however, usually involves two chemical forms:

il water-soluble hydrochloride salt in the form of powder, which is usually taken nasally or injected intravenously;

in the form of powder, which is usually taken nasally or injected intravenously; the cocaina freebase (free base) insoluble in water, created by processing the drug with ammonia or sodium bicarbonate and water, in order to produce a smokable substance (crack).

The role of dopamine

«Several studies in the literature have highlighted the crucial role of dopamine in reward and gratification mechanisms, identifying precisely in an excessive dosage of this neuromediator a predisposition to the so-called “addiction”. All addictive substances have significant effects on a particularly dopamine-rich region of the brain known as the “nucleus accumbens”.

Under normal conditions the dopamine concentration increases before and during a rewarding activity, and then gradually decrease. However, in addicted individuals it is as if this mechanism is jammed and determines the need to repeat the “pleasant” behaviorpushing the subject to continuously search for the source of gratification, without any more control.

In compulsive behaviors of any nature (drugs, food, sex, alcohol, smoking, gambling, etc.), the dysregulation of neuronal circuits that regulate “reward” and “gratification” (reward system) raises dopamine levels, while at the same time blowing up any inhibitory mechanisms ».

In addition to cocaine or alcohol addiction, there are others that can have repercussions on one’s private and social life, such as that of gamblefrom compulsive shopping or even the emotional dependence.

Effects

On the brain

“The immediate effects due to the consumption of cocaine and the action on dopamine of the neuronal circuits responsible for regulating the sensations of gratification and reward, include a feeling of euphoria, associated with a feeling of energy and well-being. With an immediate and temporary reduction of the need to sleep and eat it’s a increased libido. The person under the influence of cocaine feels strong and powerful and is prone to underestimate any “risk” situations”, Failing to adequately perceive the dangers.

Subsequently, the sense of well-being gives way to a “down” important with deep feelings of sadness, nervousness, loss of concentration, fatigue. And often it is precisely to counter these negative sensations that the subject is induced to seek another dose, in order to experience that ephemeral sensation of initial well-being ».

On the body

“In addition to the central nervous system, cocaine determines effects on other organs and systemsin particular on the heart and circulatory system with:

tachycardia ;

; increased blood pressure;

increase in body temperature.

The route of administration (smoked or snorted cocaine) determines the duration of the euphoric effect: smoked cocaine causes very rapid absorption with an intense but shorter effect, while “snorted” cocaine acts a little more slowly, with a longer duration of effect of about 30 minutes », continues Dr. Apicella.

Risks and consequences

On the brain

«The prolonged and frequent use of cocaine creates a strong psychic and physical dependence, which can manifest itself with major withdrawal crises. The first consequence of cocaine use is therefore definitely addiction. Cocaine is one of the most addictive substances among its users.

The substance addiction is a chronic disorder characterized by three distinct phases:

a so-called “binge” phase, in which the reinforcing properties of the drug take on fundamental value; a phase of abstinence, accompanied by negative emotional states; an anticipatory phase, the craving, which precedes the reassumption of the substance.

One of the strongest effects is certainly that affecting the central nervous systemwith mood alterations, depression and suicidal ideation, irritability, agitation, panic attacks, up to clinical pictures of frank psychosis, with hallucinations and delusions ».

On the body

Over time, the effects of cocaine include severe damage to various organs and systems: inhaled cocaine causes a reduction in the olfactory capacity and nosebleeds. Furthermore, the reduced sense of appetite often causes a reduction in body weight. Effects on the heart and circulatory system include:

arrhythmias;

ischemia;

thrombosis ;

; seizures.

They can occur effects on the sexual spherewhich over time lead to erectile dysfunction and anorgasmia.

It is always good to consider what in psychiatry is indicated by the term comorbidity, or the co-presence of two or more disorders in the same individual. In the case of cocaine use and abuse, the most frequent psychiatric comorbidities include disorders:

food (due to the anorectic effect of cocaine);

of personality;

mood;

psychosis.

This is to say that we cannot fail to consider how some psychiatric pictures can favor the use of certain substances, just as, vice versa, the chronic use of drugs of abuse can induce psychiatric pictures, in light of the alteration of the neurotransmitter systems ” , concludes the expert.

As we have seen, cocaine (and its dependence on it) partially or even totally distorts the life of the subject, putting at risk even its the same health state. Each then has a lived experience, more or less positive experiences that he brings with him, traumatic events, which can contribute to a different extent to taking this drug, like other drugs.

Treatment of addiction

What to do in the presence of an addiction? First it is good recognize what is happening and ask for the support of a professional in the sector who can provide information on how to best deal with the situation. Often, however, when faced with an addiction, it can be very difficult to get out of it on your ownalso because the subject tends not to accept the situation or not to want help.

Of great support, at least in the first phase, they could be a family member or someone close, as they can recognize alarm bells, including mood swings and different habits. The next step is to establish a dialogueas empathetic as possible, which can make him understand how important it is to stop taking, asking for the support of the family doctor or a center specialized in the treatment of addictions.