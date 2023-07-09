What are the foods to avoid if you suffer from gastric reflux: these are enemies of your health

There are commonly used foods that strongly affect the symptoms of gastric reflux. Here’s what to avoid.

Gastric reflux is a multifactorial disorder. To limit the symptoms, it is important to identify the causes, in order to remove them and stem the problem. There are really effective drugs that the gastroenterologist can prescribe, but irreplaceable help comes from nutrition.

You have to pay close attention to the foods you consume during the day. Indeed, some of them they can aggravate the pathology and exacerbate painful sensations due to the ascent of gastric juices into the esophagus. Although individual subjectivities must always be taken into consideration, there are products that, in most cases, are real enemies. You don’t need to be alarmed because a few precautions will be enough to feel better immediately.

Defeating gastric reflux with diet: the 6 foods to avoid

Fighting acid reflux is never easy. The esophagus does not have the structure to accommodate gastric juices and consequently, in the presence of this disturbance, it becomes irritated, giving rise to burning, hoarseness, pain, coughing and belching. It is a pathology that, also due to lifestyle, is spreading more and more. It mainly affects adults, but children and adolescents can also be victims.

In these cases, the role of diet should never be underestimated. Pharmacological treatments, safe and effective, must be associated with a healthy diet, low in all those foods that can dramatically increase the production of gastric juices.

Among the most aggressive enemies, it is possible to single out 6 of them. These are products that people are used to enjoying, not easy to eliminate because they are now commonly used. After eliminating them, however, you will be able to immediately feel the first benefits. If you really want to make an exception to the rule, it is preferable to act during the first part of the day. The lying position, in fact, already in itself favors the onset of the disorder.

Here is the list of 6 foods to avoid:

Tomatoes: they have many positive properties, but their high level of acidity is not very compatible with people suffering from gastroesophageal reflux. For this reason, excessively elaborate sauces should be avoided. Eating them raw, on the contrary, is allowed.Spices: Although they can add a touch of extra flavor to your dishes, those suffering from acid reflux should avoid them, especially if they are spicy.Citrus fruits: experts always recommend including citrus fruits in your diet due to the high intake of vitamin C. However, the acidity present can increase burning symptoms.Coffee: it is delicious to be enjoyed at breakfast, even with a little milk, but it is one of the main causes of gastric reflux because it can stimulate the production of acid secretionsChocolate: giving up is impossible, but – if you really can’t avoid it – it is preferable to buy a dark variant.Alcohol: in addition to causing liver damage, the drink also strongly affects the stomach. It takes very little to trigger symptoms.

