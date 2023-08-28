What are the good fats that are good for mood, heart and reduce the risk of cancer – breaking latest news

by Elena Meli

The polyunsaturated fatty acids in fish and nuts are important for good health. The amount of fat also counts: the disadvantages of too low fat diets

A first study, conducted by researchers at the University of California in Los Angeles, has shown that a low-calorie diet in which walnuts, hazelnuts and the like are chosen as snacks not only reduces cardiovascular risk and helps to lose weight, but improves the intestinal bacterial flora and with this the levels of serotonin, the molecule of good mood. The second research, conducted by comparing about 1600 women with breast cancer with as many healthy women, added that there is an evident correlation between a greater consumption of polyunsaturated fatty acids, mainly from fish and dried fruit, and a lower risk of developing cancer breast. In fact, not all fats are bad, on the contrary: we need to limit those saturated with fatty meats, butter, cured meats, sweets, fried foods and so on, connected to cardiovascular problems and more harmful in general, but don’t eliminate all the others by aiming for low-fat foods. fat which then contain too much sugar.

Happy weight loss diet

A good slimming diet must and can contain foods that above all can supply good fats such as fish, dried fruit, extra virgin olive oil. According to the guidelines, about 10-15 percent of calories should come from monounsaturated fats from vegetable oils such as olive oil, 6-10 percent from polyunsaturated fats including omega-3 and omega-6 from fish and dried fruit ; saturated fats should not exceed 10 percent of total daily calories (7 percent in those with high cardiovascular risk). It would be good to divide fats into the three meals of the day, reducing their intake as the hours go by, given that they are rich in calories and towards the evening we need less and less energy.

Too few are bad

In addition to choosing good quality fats, it is equally important not to eliminate them completely. Fats are essential macronutrients for the body which therefore, if it feels shortage, acts to return to balance. Doing so can have a paradoxical effect of increased cardiovascular risk because fats are created starting from carbohydrates and in doing so the formation of bad LDL cholesterol becomes predominant; then there may be deficiencies in fat-soluble vitamins (A, D and E) with negative consequences for the immune system, bones, vision, blood clotting and skin; there are possible drops in testosterone and estrogen, hormones of which fats are fundamental constituents, and inflammation can increase if fats are replaced by too many carbohydrates or you go overboard with low-fat industrial products. The brain needs fats for its cell membranes: diets that limit them greatly worsen mood and give a feeling of clouded mind, moreover they lead to a greater sense of hunger.

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

