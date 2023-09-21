What are the hardest foods to digest? Some are truly unsuspecting!

Digestion is a personal matter that varies greatly from individual to individual. In fact, metabolism is different for each of usand the biological clock takes its time to carry out all the processes fundamental to the life of an organism.

In the case of digestion, some people are very lucky, others less so, but there are foods that are objectively more difficult to digest than others. In this article we will try to analyze some of them, specifying the average times required for digestion of these. Some are already known, others are truly underestimated!

The metabolic process of digestion varies based on the amount of food ingested, obviously, but also based on the type. The food placed in the mouth passes through the stomach and ends up in the small and large intestine: a fundamental journey so that our digestive system is able to break down the bile, obtaining the nutrients necessary for our sustenance. Usually, food takes 24 to 72 hours to completely pass through our body until expelled, but most food is already processed in the hours immediately following the meal. Various types of blockages and problems can arise, but let’s examine which foods are notoriously complex for our body to digest.

The hardest foods to digest

A poor diet, as well as bad habits that can compromise your lifestyle in general, are the main culprits of heavy digestion. If it happens too often, you may suffer from what is known like dyspepsia. In case of acute indigestion, the most common symptoms are nausea, diarrhea, bloating in the belly and poorly digested stools. If you have any of these symptoms, consult a doctor immediately to undertake the right therapy for you.

There are some foods that are recognized as more difficult to digest. For example, if you eat stew quite often, you are more likely to suffer from slow digestion, since it is an example of food containing a high concentration of fat. Fats, as well as alcohol, are known to cause bloating and slow down digestion, making our system work longer. There are also people who suffer from digestive problems when they consume a specific food.

The most difficult foods to digest – TantaSalute.it

This may be due to a food allergy or intolerance, as in the case of celiac disease which presents itself as gluten intolerance; but also the very frequent lactose intolerance. In general terms, the fattiest foods are the ones we have the most difficulty digesting. In the case of the egg, for example, the more the yolk is curdled, the worse it is, because the fat is concentrated there and, therefore, its digestion can be really complex.

Fried foods tend to be particularly difficult to digest, especially if we eat them outside of home. It is always advisable to try Don’t eat fried foods in restaurants, because in many cases they use oils that are reused several times, which reach high temperatures and produce acroleins, which irritate the gastric mucosa. At home, on the contrary, we can dose oil and frying in general more sparingly. These notions are more or less known and recognized by everyone, but let’s move on to some truly unexpected food!

Both lettuce and escarolebut also many of the other vegetables that we consume raw, they favor the production of gas, which is why they are particularly indigestible for many people. In general terms, all foods that contain fiber produce gas. It would therefore be preferable to keep in mind that if we cook them our digestion will always be easier. According to nutritionists, even in the case of unsuspected legumes, it would be better to eat them seasoned and accompanied by other easily digestible foods, since if we opt for classic stews, with tripe, fatty meats or cured meats, we will force the body to make an extra effort.

Acidic foods, such as lemon, orange or tomato, can also irritate the stomach lining, causing burning and even reflux. If you have this type of problem, eliminate them for a few days until you feel better, replacing them with fruit. I FODMAP they are a type of indigestible carbohydrates found in some foods such as garlic or onion. Garlic and onion are other foods that tend to upset the stomach. They can cause abdominal bloating, constipation or diarrhea. There are some very healthy foods that contain FODMAPs, such as pears, apples, beans, cabbage, broccoli or cauliflower, as well as garlic and onion. If you suffer from severe gastric problems, you should talk to your doctor to see if the problem (which won’t always be easy to spot) may be due to these carbohydrates.

Tips to facilitate digestion

The first rule for our stomach to function in good condition is simple. Fried foods, alcohol and tobacco can irritate the stomach, and it is best to avoid irritants completely or almost completely. Staying hydrated is vital to the functioning of our organs and digestive health. To promote natural digestion, you should also avoid carbonated drinks. How many times have we heard that salt retains liquids? Well yes, the less you use in your meals, the better. What you need to get is fiber. Fiber is necessary for digestion and to eliminate our waste well. Although, sometimes, an excess of fiber also makes digestion difficult. There are plants that help digestion, such as fennel, mint, chamomile, ginger or lemon balm. They fight stress, eliminate gas, prevent the appearance of orange peel skin and calm the stomach.

In any case, it is important to reiterate that everyone has a different metabolism and therefore may have specific dietary needs for their digestion. Always turn to specialists for a targeted consultation able to outline a food therapy that helps your metabolism. By improving your metabolism you will be good for your body and, consequently, your general health will also improve a lot. Seeing is believing!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

