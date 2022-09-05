A recent study pointed out that those who consume 2 or even more cups of black tea every day have a 9-13% lower mortality risk and, consequently, longer life expectancies. Let’s find out what are the benefits for those who take this fantastic drink.

Il land is one of the most consumed drinks in the world. Previous research has suggested an association between tea consumption and lower mortality risk in populations where green tea is the most common type.

Black tea: consumption assessments

recently i ricercatori del National Institutes of Health they led one study to evaluate the associations of black tea consumption with mortality for all causes and for specific causes, using the data of the Biobanca britannica.

They also evaluated whether the associations differed with the use of common tea additives (milk and sugar), tea temperature and genetic variants that influence the how quickly people metabolize caffeine.

Black tea and mortality: research by the British team of researchers

The studio has rated men and womenfrom age between 40 and 69 yearswho have completed a reference questionnaire between 2006 and 2010.

Of these, the85% reported drinking tea regularly and of them, the89% reported drinking black tea.

Compared to non-tea drinkersparticipants who reported of drinking 2 or more cups each day they had a 9-13% lower mortality risk.

These positive effects they were not affected dal the fact that the participants also drank coffeethey added latte o sugar to their teathe temperature of the tea or genetic variants linked to the metabolism of caffeine.

According to the authorstheir results suggest that the tenderalso to higher intake levelscan be part of a healthy diet but, at the same time, the scientific community said which, despite the positive results, these they are not enough to establish that drinking only tea can decrease the risk of mortality.