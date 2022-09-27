



















The Ministry of Health has issued a statement highlighting the increase in clinical cases of food listeriosis, which emerged in various Italian regions. The warning is caused by the contamination of food by the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes, responsible for listeriosis. Here’s everything you need to know about products to avoid, and what to do to protect yourself from the disease.

Listeria alarm, batches of sausages withdrawn

After the appropriate checks by the Ministry of Health and its technicians, it emerged that it was the Listeria ST 155 strain that caused the onset of the disease in several clinical cases. wurstel based on poultry meat produced by the Tre Valli farm – IT 04 M CE.

Following the alarm, the company did its utmost to withdraw from the market the batches that tested positive for Listeria analyzes, i.e. those indicated by codes 1785417 and 01810919as well as all those produced before 12 September 2022, as a precaution.

They are in progress analysis also on other products which could be contaminated, but the Ministry of Health has not provided further details on this matter.

The Ministry of Health also explained in a note what the Listeria bacterium is, where it is found and what are the symptoms of the disease it can cause.

What is the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes and how is it transmitted to humans

Listeria monocytogenes it is a ubiquitous bacterium that can be detected in soil, water and vegetation and can contaminate foods such as milk, vegetables, soft cheeses, undercooked meats, and slightly seasoned sausages. Man can be infected through food.

I subjects most at risk they are the debilitated, immunosuppressed and pregnant women, in which the disease presents itself in a more severe form. However, healthy children and adults can remain infected, but rarely develop the disease.

What are the symptoms of listeriosis

I symptoms of listeriosis they can be very different from each other, based on the infectious dose and the state of health of the person concerned. Here are the most common:

flu-like or gastrointestinal forms;

high fever;

septicemic forms, meningitis or abortion in those most at risk.

Listeriosis, how to avoid contagion and hygiene rules

As the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes it resists low temperatures but is vulnerable to high onesso cooking food generally destroys it.

Here then is the advice of the Ministry of Health to protect themselves from contagion, in particular with regard to hygiene in the kitchen:

wash your hands often;

frequently clean all surfaces and materials that come into contact with raw foods, such as cutlery, plates, appliances, refrigerators;

store raw, cooked and ready-to-eat foods in the refrigerator separately, in closed containers;

cook food correctly according to the manufacturer’s instructions on the label;

do not prepare foods to be consumed after cooking too long in advance, and if they are kept in the fridge, reheat them before consumption;

do not leave perishable foods at room temperature and respect the storage temperature indicated on the label.

Listeriosis, how it is treated

In case of contagion, as reported by the Higher Institute of Health, it is necessary to resort to antibiotic therapy against Listeria monocytogenes, through the administration of ampicillin or, in case of allergy to it, of erythromycin.

