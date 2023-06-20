What are the lactose-free cured meats you find at the supermarket? These have none

The cured meats are really very tasty and even children like them a lot. They can be eaten alone, or combined with other foods, such as mozzarella, cheese or fresh bread. But, since they contain salt and fat, they should be consumed in moderation, without exceeding. Did you know that some types of cured meats also contain lactose? In the next paragraphs we will list those that contain lactose and those that do not.

Lactose: a milk sugar

First, let’s clarify what the lactose and where is it. It is one sugarformed by galactose and glucose. It is present in milk, yoghurt, butter, cheese, ricotta and all those products that contain whey. It has one energy function and not only. Can also be used as preservative, emulsifier and colorant. The people who are lactose intolerant (the intolerance is generated by the lack of the lactase enzyme) they cannot eat products that contain it, to avoid gastrointestinal problems.

Lactose in cured meats

As for cured meats, lactose is added manually to the carnewhich by its nature does not contain lactose. Often and willingly, to produce certain cured meats, a not excellent quality meat is chosen, which contains a large dose of water, which would affect the seasoning. For this reason, del is added milk powder or of lactosewhich is in turn extracted from milk. Furthermore, lactose is also used for the fermentative phase still raw meat.

Cured meats that contain lactose

So which cured meats contain lactose and which don’t? The first courses are: zampone and cotechino di Modena PGI, Italian salami alla cacciatora PDO and Brianza PDO salami. They are actually few. This is indeed good news for those with intolerance.

Lactose-free cured meats

The intolerant to lactose they will already know or will be happy to know that the cured meats we will list are look of course of lactose. Let’s start with Speck South Tyrol and from Bologna mortadella, both IGP. Next, the San Daniele ham, Tuscan raw ham, Parma ham and San Daniele, all DOP. Also there finocchiona, Colonnata lard, bresaola from Valtellina and feline salami (all PGI) they have no lactose in them. Finally, we find the Calabrian Pdo sausage.

Certifications and regulations

But how do you distinguish a cured meat with lactose from one without lactose? In Italy, this is very simple thanks to the presence of certifications and regulations, in which everything is written about their processing. However, in the event that there is neither the certification nor the specification, one should read, very carefully, thelabel, usually placed on the back or front of the salami in question. This way, you read the ingredients list and get an idea.

The cured meats for which it is necessary to read the label are: the sHungarian alame, from Milan and Naples, bacon, lard, high quality cooked ham and national raw ham, ciccioli, coppa and pork frankfurters.

And which cured meats do you prefer? Did you know that some contain lactose and others don’t?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

