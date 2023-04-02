Welcome spring but, alas, welcome back pollen: it is now the countdown for allergy sufferers from all over Italy (including those from Brescia) who will soon be dealing with the most classic of seasonal “illnesses”, namely allergies of every order and degree generated by so-called “pollinosis”, or rather a respiratory reaction triggered by the inhalation of pollen. The period in which it occurs depends on the type of pollen to which you are more sensitive and on its concentration in the atmosphere: the most common symptoms are represented by rhinitis, conjunctivitis and (more rarely) bronchial asthma.

Handkerchiefs in your pocket and sunglasses on your face, even if this may often not be enough and you can (indeed, you must) resort to more or less natural remedies, including the famous antihistamines. But what are the “botanical families” from which the pollens of the most common allergies are generated? The Pollnet network of Snpa (the National System for the protection of the environment) has identified four of them as most present on the Italian territory: Corylaceae (hazel, hornbeam and others), Cupressaceae and Taxaceae (including cypress), Poaceae (the dreaded grasses) and Oleaceae (olive, ash and privet).

What are the most common pollens (and for how many days)

Pollnet’s study also revealed the “annual pollen rate”, which represents the sum of the daily concentrations recorded in the reference year, from which it is possible to calculate the “red days” throughout the year, i.e. when it is higher the level of concentration of pollen grains in the air according to the reference values: in 2022 the Corylaceae are the ones to have the highest values, with an average of 29.4 “red days” (translated: about a month in which those who are allergic sneezes at will).

Among the most widespread families, the “red days” of the graminaceous plants follow (also in this case 29 days) and the Oleaceae (between 25 and 30 days): finally, there are less than 25 “red days” of the Cupressaceae, less than 20 those of Betulaceae, about 10 those of Urticaceae. The weekly bulletins of the concentration levels of allergenic pollens are also available on the Pollnet network portal, with trend data for the following week.

“Given the complex plant biodiversity of our country – says the Snpa – and the change in average seasonal temperatures recorded in recent years, the work of the Pollnet network responds to the need to investigate the trend of concentrations of allergenic pollen in the air not only in spring , but in all months of the year. As far as Europe is concerned, it is estimated that about a third of citizens are subject to allergies, and the cases registered in urban centers are increasing”.







