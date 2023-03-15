what are the most common eating disorders –...

Of Silvia Turin

The characteristics of eating problems and psychological disorders that result from too much or lack of control over food. How they can be treated and who to contact

Il March 15th in Italy it is the day dedicated to raising awareness of food disorders, from which more than 3 million people suffer, especially the very young. The three most common eating disorders are: anoressia, bulimia e binge eating and together they represent the second cause of death of adolescents after road accidents. The age of onset of problems with food in recent years has decreased to the point of reaching in some cases 8-11 years oldbefore pubertal development, but there are also patients aged 40-50 and beyond.

Here are some characteristics of the most common eating disorders.

Anorexia

L’nervous anorexia it is of psychological origin and is characterized by the progressive refusal of food which can go as far as compromising vital functions. People suffering from anorexia have an intense fear of gaining weight and they have the distorted perception of your body image. Many people with anorexia consider themselves overweight, even when they are hungry or severely malnourished. Food restriction behaviors can be accompanied by episodes of binge eating, self-induced vomiting, excessive exerciseimproper use of drugs laxatives and diuretics. As related and initial health problems, menstruation disappears in women, stubborn constipation is also often constant. In the more advanced stages of the disease, which can last for years, the onset of infectious forms is easy, as the body is very debilitated. Finally, malnutrition can compromise various organs and lead to cardiac risk.