What are the most effective diets, according to experts, to combat obesity: not all of them are suitable

There are many diets available, but not all of them are effective in combating obesity and therefore you need to be very careful.

On the occasion of the swimsuit test, there are many people who choose to rely on ‘do-it-yourself’ diets to get back in shape. What, however, not everyone knows is that a weight loss program should always be customized to allow for the greatest benefits.

There are many diets and ways to lose weight, but not all of them are good for every body. According to some experts, in fact, it would be good to know how to ‘split’ any type of weight loss program. Some diets, according to them, ‘famous’, in fact, do absolutely no good compared to the less known but suitable for everyone. What exactly are they? Let’s find out together.

Diets: which ones are really useful for obesity

A first necessary clarification concerns obesity and the overweight. Having a few extra kilos or greater roundness in some points is simply resolved with physical activity. Following a diet without an equal path is practically useless. When we talk about obesity instead, we indicate an important weight that goes beyond that indicated for a health issue.

When situations that go beyond being overweight arise, it is a must consult the experts because there is much more at stake than localized fat. So, a diet must be structured with a specific food plan and all the necessary medical checks.

According to scientific analyses, obesity in Europe is rampant. Well-being, a sedentary lifestyle and little sporting activity are the main causes. The latest recorded data attested that 23% of adults are obese, not counting the profound incidence also in children. According to the growth of the last few years, within two years this figure will be 60%. Overweight and obesity are health risks, which is why all industry associations are implementing plans to intervene.

Among the best diets that allow you to improve health status there are: Mediterranean diet, vegetarian diet, DASH diet which is given to those suffering from hypertension, Nordic diet and ketogenic diet. Specialists in particular reveal that it is precisely that ketogenic to allow the best treatment in terms of weight loss. This has been approved by EFAD and EASO so it has scientific evidence. The the PronoKal method, a very low-calorie ketogenic diet, therefore based on protein-rich foods that induce controlled ketosis, is what is spreading. However, although the ketogenic diet is valid for a short time and only indicated for the treatment of specific subjects who need to lose weight very quickly, it must be done under medical supervision, combining physical exercise.