Vitamin C is an essential substance for the proper functioning of the body. When there is a lack of it, however, the body sends us signals to recognize this: let’s therefore discover the symptoms connected to this problem.

The vitamin C it is a water-soluble substance, that is, it dissolves in water, essential for the well-being and functioning of the body. Also known as ascorbic acid, it performs processes Which:

allows the health of gums and teeth

heals wounds

keeps the skin in good condition

maintains normal blood vessel functions

absorbs iron of vegetable origin

participates in the formation and growth of bone tissue

We find this substance in foods such as citrus fruits, kiwis, strawberries, broccoli, currants, spinach, potatoes and cabbage. When our body is deficient in vitamin C, it sends signals that we must easily recognize: so let’s find out which ones are symptoms of this lack.

Vitamin C deficiency: what are the related symptoms

Being a powerful antioxidant, the first symptom attributable to a Vitamin C deficiency is to get sick often. In fact, ascorbic acid increases the defenses of immune system helping us not to contract fever, cold, viruses and infections various.

A second symptom that can be found is the exhaustion o to tiredness chronic: when these two factors become more insistent and assiduous during our daily life we ​​may be suffering from a lack of Vitamin C. In this case it will be necessary to remodel one’s own Power supply implementing foods that contain a lot of it or buying supplements acts to increase the levels of this substance in the body.

Also articolar pains they can be a symptom attributable to this problem. But why does this happen? Because vitamin C helps build healthy collagen for joint support and when you don’t get enough of it your joints can suffer from it. A fourth symptom that may be encountered is a gum bleeding persistent: a recent study has in fact highlighted that people with ascorbic acid deficiencies are 1.16% more likely to suffer from this problem.

Finally, as we said earlier then, the cornerstone of the article serves our body for the blood clotting. If you notice on your physique more bruises than usual you may encounter a lack of this element. If you register these symptoms, you should listen to your opinion medico to undertake a specific process in order to get better.