by Andrea Angelozzi

06 FEB –

Dear Director,

in this situation in which the realistic description of the systematic destruction of public health paradoxically risks suggesting hypothetical advantages of private health, once again the field of mental health represents a terrain where contradictions emerge evident, bringing elements of disturbing clarity.

Until an agreement in 2012, prompted by various protests from patient and family associations, the insurance companies did not allow the stipulation of health policies for mentally ill patients. Since then this obstacle should be overcome, but only in a very partial way: the Insurance companies allow the stipulation of policies, but these do not cover the costs for mental illnesses.

As if to say: go ahead and insure yourself, but don’t ask for coverage of the expenses for their main pathology, but only for all the others that may occur.

This is certainly no small thing, since literature and experience confirm the high risk of organic diseases for psychic patients and the dramatically lower life expectancy.

However, the central problem remains, and this opens up some considerations.

The first is that, if we look at the other areas that are excluded, we are struck by the presence of aesthetic medicine treatments and the consequences of aerial acrobatic sports, making us wonder what the reason for the refusal is based on, since we feel like excluding the proximity of mental illness to aesthetic or acrobatic issues.

In fact, we cannot think that mental illness is considered a risk that one runs voluntarily, for a habit that one could do without, so we must necessarily think that this exclusion refers to other reasons, the understanding of which would perhaps also be very important to help the current Italian psychiatry to emerge from its crisis.

A first hypothesis is that the insurance companies do not believe that the treatments carried out in Italy do not have a real guarantee of effectiveness, such as to justify economic coverage (I translate: they are not worth the money they cost) and this would be a serious problem, also because we know the great attention with which, on the basis of the data, the insurance companies construct policies and premiums; we also know that in the USA, where they are just as attentive, various EBM treatments are reimbursed, which the Italian services however rarely develop and on which a lot of our local psychiatry is critical for ideological reasons.

A second hypothesis – basically linked to the first – is that there is the idea that psychiatric treatments are in any case a well whose bottom is not visible and that they require too onerous intervention of resources, for which no premium is a sufficient guarantee. And it’s about time that there was some clarity on this too and the Ministry’s surveys moved from photographing services to reconstructing patient journeys, their actual costs, correlating them to the practices, varied and not always EBM, which are used by the services sometimes by choice, often by necessity linked to lacking strategic visions and inadequate resources.

Perhaps it would be appropriate to reflect on these aspects, certainly not to hope for a private insurance policy, but to adapt the practices of services to what is ethically and scientifically due to patients.

Be that as it may, the situation as a whole opens up two more crucial questions at this point.

The first is that once again the difference between public and private is dramatically underlined, which is often forgotten by citizens and politicians. In any case, that the public provides services aimed at health, guaranteeing them not on the basis of the laws of the market, but on the basis of the rights of citizens as such: the famous Article 32 of the Constitution; and that instead the private individual can only reason in economic terms and, in these terms, health is not the end, but the means by which profit is achieved. In mental health, the economic logic of the private individual currently in Italy is unable to ensure anything and thanks to Article 32 and Law 833/78, mentally ill patients can count on treatments that they otherwise would not have. But if this is the logic, does it really only concern the mentally ill, aesthetic problems and acrobatic air sports?

The second is how this reality of the different purpose between public and private agrees with the constant and ever greater reliance on private individuals for mental health services (in the Veneto we are over 51% of expenditure) and what guarantee they can offer in following the dutiful logic of public service and not that of private profit.

Andrea Angelozzi

Psychiatrist

06 February 2023

