Home » What are the signs that indicate “high blood pressure”: how to notice it in time
Health

What are the signs that indicate “high blood pressure”: how to notice it in time

by admin
What are the signs that indicate “high blood pressure”: how to notice it in time

Hypertension affects more than one billion people worldwide and can lead to serious complications.

Hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure, is a widespread medical condition in which the force of the blood against the artery walls is excessive. This state is determined by the amount of blood the heart pumps and the resistance to blood flow in the arteries. Indeed, when the heart pumps in more blood and the arteries are narrowthe pressure rises.

This condition can develop slowly over time, even with no obvious symptoms. However, if not kept under control, can cause serious problems of health, like heart disease, stroke e kidney failure. Therefore, it is of paramount importance to monitor your blood pressure regularly and adopt a healthy lifestyle to prevent or manage this condition. It is therefore necessary to pay attention and take the right preventive measures to safeguard your health.

Symptoms of high blood pressure: Here’s what you need to know

Blood pressure values ​​considered normal are below 130 mmHg for systolic (maximum) pressure e 85 mmHg for diastolic blood pressure (minimum). Once this threshold is exceeded, the pressure is classified as high. When these reach i 140/90 mmHg, we are in the presence of clinically relevant hypertension. It’s a condition very dangerous which, if not detected or managed properly, can lead to serious complications, such as occurrence of arrhythmias, heart failure, atherosclerosis e heart attack.

Here are the symptoms of hypertension – tantasalute.it

Hypertension it has no specific cause, but it is influenced by numerous factors such as genetic predisposition, hormonal alterations, an unbalanced diet, kidney pathologies and stress. Symptoms can vary from individual to individual and, in many cases, may not be immediately apparent. Some of the more common ones include headaches, especially in the morning, dizziness, visual difficulties such as inability to focus or double vision, e ringing in the ears also known as tinnitus. Other signals may be the sensation of heavy head, dizziness, cold sweats e daze. In some cases they can become more serious, manifesting as intense headache, palpitations, fatigue and even loss of consciousness.

See also  Lose weight without dieting: the calories you burn at each step based on your weight

To manage high blood pressure, you need to make major lifestyle changes. Regular physical activity, such as walking, running or swimming, can improve heart health and reduce blood pressure. Furthermore, it is essential follow a balanced diet, rich in fruits and vegetables and low in saturated fat. Reducing alcohol consumption and quitting smoking are also equally important to keeping blood pressure under control. However, it is always advisable to consult a industry professional for personalized recommendations and regular monitoring.

You may also like

The Importance of Breakfast in Preventing Type 2...

Company Atlantech Italia Srl / Ministry of Health

Sleeping separately: “We started a new relationship”

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has been delayed, with...

The Importance of Drinking Water in Managing High...

High blood pressure: the exercises that surprisingly lower...

Self-Care: A Powerful Tool for Preventing and Treating...

WHO, unhealthy diets cause 8 million deaths: yes...

The artificial intelligence that has man at the...

Eight Healthy Lifestyle Habits that Can Add 24...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy