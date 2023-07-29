What are the signs that indicate “high blood pressure”: how to notice it in time

Hypertension affects more than one billion people worldwide and can lead to serious complications.

Hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure, is a widespread medical condition in which the force of the blood against the artery walls is excessive. This state is determined by the amount of blood the heart pumps and the resistance to blood flow in the arteries. Indeed, when the heart pumps in more blood and the arteries are narrowthe pressure rises.

This condition can develop slowly over time, even with no obvious symptoms. However, if not kept under control, can cause serious problems of health, like heart disease, stroke e kidney failure. Therefore, it is of paramount importance to monitor your blood pressure regularly and adopt a healthy lifestyle to prevent or manage this condition. It is therefore necessary to pay attention and take the right preventive measures to safeguard your health.

Symptoms of high blood pressure: Here’s what you need to know

Blood pressure values ​​considered normal are below 130 mmHg for systolic (maximum) pressure e 85 mmHg for diastolic blood pressure (minimum). Once this threshold is exceeded, the pressure is classified as high. When these reach i 140/90 mmHg, we are in the presence of clinically relevant hypertension. It’s a condition very dangerous which, if not detected or managed properly, can lead to serious complications, such as occurrence of arrhythmias, heart failure, atherosclerosis e heart attack.

Here are the symptoms of hypertension – tantasalute.it

Hypertension it has no specific cause, but it is influenced by numerous factors such as genetic predisposition, hormonal alterations, an unbalanced diet, kidney pathologies and stress. Symptoms can vary from individual to individual and, in many cases, may not be immediately apparent. Some of the more common ones include headaches, especially in the morning, dizziness, visual difficulties such as inability to focus or double vision, e ringing in the ears also known as tinnitus. Other signals may be the sensation of heavy head, dizziness, cold sweats e daze. In some cases they can become more serious, manifesting as intense headache, palpitations, fatigue and even loss of consciousness.

To manage high blood pressure, you need to make major lifestyle changes. Regular physical activity, such as walking, running or swimming, can improve heart health and reduce blood pressure. Furthermore, it is essential follow a balanced diet, rich in fruits and vegetables and low in saturated fat. Reducing alcohol consumption and quitting smoking are also equally important to keeping blood pressure under control. However, it is always advisable to consult a industry professional for personalized recommendations and regular monitoring.

