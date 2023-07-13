what are the sugars you can eat (including some types of rice) – breaking latest news

by Elena Meli

While “simple” sugars need to be greatly reduced, complex ones (carbohydrates) are important, but better integrated and included in a true Mediterranean diet

It is at the table that a large part of the risk of developing diabetes is decided, because an incorrect diet is among the most relevant factors in the development of this metabolic pathology in which blood sugar goes out of control: 70 percent of new cases of diabetes it seems to depend on an unhealthy diet.

The wrong habits

The calculation comes from a large study recently published in “Nature Medicine” for which researchers from the US Tufts University used the Global Dietary Database, which contains information on food consumption in various countries of the world: analyzing data from 184 countries over the years between 1990 and 2018, the authors found that poor food choices led to a surge in diagnoses, with over 14 million new cases in 2018 alone. The researchers were also able to identify the most unhealthy eating habits: most trouble would come from an insufficient intake of whole grains and an excess of refined carbohydrates and processed meats, with the negative effects of an unhealthy diet particularly evident in men, younger people and those living in urban rather than rural contexts.

It all comes down to carbohydrate management

Choosing the “right” carbohydrates is therefore one of the cornerstones for preventing diabetes, but also for managing it when glucose metabolism is no longer in balance: this was recently underlined by the experts of the Italian Society of Diabetology (Sid), who during the last conference «Panorama diabetes» dedicated an entire session to the «recipe» for a healthy and anti-diabetic diet. By debunking some myths and clichés about carbohydrates, starting with the idea that people with type 2 diabetes should deprive themselves of them completely given how much they can affect the risk of disease and blood sugar management. “A diet that is too low in carbohydrates is not healthy even for people with diabetes, who should maintain a carbohydrate intake equal to 50 percent of daily calories,” explains Angelo Avogaro, president of Sid and director of the Endocrine-Metabolic Functional Department and of the Cardiovascular risk of the University of Padua.

In the evening, the most «dangerous» moment

“It is also not good to completely cut carbohydrates from the evening meal, in fact it can be counterproductive because an excessive release of glucose from the liver is stimulated during the night”. When the body “feels” that there is a lack of glucose in the circulation, as can happen if carbohydrates are eliminated at dinner, the liver produces it starting from stored glycogen, to compensate for the deficit; pity that an increase in glucose at night is the worst there is for the metabolism of sugars, because in the hours of darkness the resistance to insulin grows as it is not the moment in which energy is expected to be used. “The consumption of carbohydrates must therefore be spread over the day and above all the right foods must be chosen to ensure an adequate and healthy intake”, recommends the diabetologist.

What sugars and carbohydrates

«Simple sugars must be avoided, giving preference to complex carbohydrates with a low glycemic index, which are absorbed slowly and do not cause high blood sugar peaks: wholemeal pasta and legumes are the best choices, while caution is needed with bread, potatoes and rice ( but with rice there is some more “licence”, see below, ed.). It’s also better not to overdo it with fruit, because eating it in abundance leads to a significant increase in carbohydrates and above all in fructose, which favors the accumulation of fat in the liver and in the abdomen, increasing the metabolic and cardiovascular risk in general».

Some types of rice are fine

Processed rice is considered a food to be eaten rarely if you have type 2 diabetes but now a research by the National Rice Organization in collaboration with the University of Pavia and the Polytechnic of Turin, the most extensive ever conducted on Italian varieties , reviews the belief. The researchers measured the glycemic index of over 20 types of white rice in 10 healthy volunteers and discovered that some have it below 55, the threshold below which a food has a low glycemic index according to WHO indications; the average of the various rices is 67, in line with the other cereals, but Selenio rice, for example, has 49, the Argo variety 50. Mariangela Rondanelli of the University of Pavia explains: «As the grain increases amylose (component of starch, ed) decreases the glycemic index. The two varieties that fall within the low glycemic index range, Selenium and Argo, are suitable both for those with full-blown diabetes and for those with impaired fasting blood sugar, which predisposes them to diabetes. Carnaroli Classico has a medium glycemic index».

Mediterranean diet and without fasting

“The best diet for those with type 2 diabetes remains the Mediterranean one – specifies the expert -, the only one that has also been shown to reduce the likelihood of cardiovascular events such as heart attacks and strokes, more frequent in people with diabetes”. “Other types of diet do not give as many benefits: with intermittent fasting, for example, there can be an improvement in the glycemic profile but there is no certainty that it will decrease the cardiovascular risk” concludes the specialist. Eating Mediterranean food, choosing complex carbohydrates from whole grains, legumes and vegetables in general, is therefore the best recipe for managing type 2 diabetes, as well as preventing it.

