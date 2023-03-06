In Italy there are more than 10 million (about 1 in 6 citizens) people affected by mild and moderate dyslipidemia, i.e. alterations in the amount of fat in the blood, in particular triglycerides and cholesterol. 40% of them, equal to 4.6 million adults, are not aware of it and are therefore not treated, with the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases that require pharmacological treatments. It is possible to control the physiological metabolism of cholesterol by taking substances of natural origin, with proven effectiveness and reduced side effects. In particular, a study conducted on 526 patients, published in the scientific journal FFHD (Functional Foods in Health and Disease), demonstrated the reduction of more than 20% of the levels of ‘bad’ cholesterol (LDL) thanks to the supplementation with a nutraceutical, Liponamed, already after 30 days of treatment.

The correlation between dyslipidemia and cardiovascular risk

Today a press conference in Milan is dedicated to dyslipidemia and the most effective tools to keep them under control, organized with the support of the NAMED Group, a reference company in the production and distribution of food supplements. “The correlation between dyslipidemia and cerebro-cardiovascular diseases has been discovered for several years now – says Claudio Cricelli, President of SIMG (Italian Society of General Medicine) – and since then doctors have become aware of the importance of also treating the risk factor mild, which in some patients can have serious consequences, such as myocardial infarction and atherosclerosis. Hypercholesterolemia and increased triglycerides are asymptomatic conditions and can be identified only through blood tests, prescribed or as routine controls, or by familiarity. A weapon against their development is attention to lifestyles: not smoking, eating properly and practicing physical activity make it possible to significantly reduce the chances of their appearance, which are greater with increasing age”.

What the national and international guidelines say

“National and international guidelines (such as, for example, the ESC/EAS 2019) suggest the importance of reducing cholesterol levels even in mild forms of dyslipidemia, by maintaining a varied and balanced diet and a correct lifestyle and the association, if necessary, of specific food supplements – underlines Arrigo Cicero, President of the Italian Nutraceutical Society (SINut) -. These products have proved to be useful in subjects with non-optimal levels of triglycerides and cholesterol in the blood and a low cardiovascular risk, since they allow the maintenance of normal levels of cholesterol and triglycerides. There are numerous dedicated clinical studies and they mainly underline the usefulness of molecules such as monacolin k, which is obtained from the fermentation of red rice, and berberine, which is extracted directly from plants. Other components with positive effects on blood fats are phytosterols, present in oils and nuts, bergamot and artichoke extracts”.

The nutraceutical, an ally for the treatment of mild and moderate dyslipidemia

“In Italy there are 10 million patients suffering from hypercholesterolemia – explains Francesco Natale, cardiologist -. Today LDL lipoproteins, the ‘bad’ form of this fat, are considered a cause of atherosclerotic disease, no longer just a risk factor. This paradigm shift, which has taken place in recent years, allows us to consider nutraceuticals as an important ally for the treatment of people with mild and moderate dyslipidemia. The latest guidelines of the Italian Society of Cardiology suggest, for those with mild to moderate cholesterolemia, an improvement in lifestyle and the introduction of products based on substances of natural origin. The study published in ‘FFHD (Functional Foods in Health and Disease)’ is the result of a collaboration between the specialist and the general practitioner: it is a fundamental synergy for the prevention of cardiovascular diseases, which allows us to quickly reach the target of treatment, with a better result of prevention. Long-term treatment based on nutraceuticals, like all long-term treatments, presents a major obstacle: adherence to the protocol. For this reason, the collaboration established with the family doctor, who has a privileged relationship with the patient, is one of the most effective weapons”.

What are the nutraceuticals that reduce cardiovascular risk

“The offer of nutraceuticals is very vast – adds Alessandro Colletti, Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Technologies at the University of Turin -, each of them has different active ingredients and health properties, not suitable for the treatment of all subjects . For this reason it is important that the person does not guide himself towards the choice, but consults his doctor, nutritionist biologist or pharmacist. The product should be chosen on the basis of the quality of the raw material and the formulation, which often includes multiple combined active ingredients, to exploit the multiple mechanisms of action. For example, monacolin k has a blocking action on the synthesis of cholesterol in the liver. Bergamot has proved to be useful for cardiovascular prevention, because thanks to the polyphenolic substances it contains, it is able to lower LDL levels even at a qualitative level: this means that the lipids that persist prove to be less harmful to the formation of atheromatous plaque. Berberine, on the other hand, acts through the elimination of cholesterol in the liver and with the improvement of both postprandial and fasting blood sugar levels. Vitamin K2 also plays an important role in prevention: it has in fact been shown to increase the elasticity of the vessels. In the panorama of nutraceuticals useful for regulating the functionality of the cardiovascular system, there are options that are the result of careful research and a specially designed and patented technique, useful for maximizing the absorption of the individual active ingredients, as in the case of Liponamed”.

“The supplement – the experts conclude – is not a means of treatment or prevention, but of support for normal physiology. Remember the importance of a varied and balanced diet, a healthy lifestyle and read the warnings before consume the product”.







