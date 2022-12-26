Home Health what are the symptoms and guidelines to follow
it’s irusvirusWhat’s different about the new flu? The guidelines to follow come from the Ministry of Health, let’s find out what are the symptoms to keep an eye on.

I flu viruses they are divided into four broad categories: A, B, C and D. Type A is the most common and the new type of virus that is causing the most problems is one of its subtypes, namely the H1N1 flu. Influenza A subtypes are classified according to two proteins found on the surface of the virus, hemagglutinin (H) and neuraminidase (N).

Each influenza subtype has many stumps different types of viruses, but not all of them infect people. The currently present influenza A virus subtypes that you can catch are strains H1N1 and H3N2. The flu vaccine includes varieties of both these strains and influenza B.

The symptoms of the new flu: the directives of the Ministry

seasonal flu
Like the seasonal flu, the virus And H1N1 it can occur in both mild and severe forms and can cause the worsening of chronic diseases already present in the body, such as pneumonia or respiratory failure. Symptoms are similar to the classic one:

  • temperature
  • loss of appetite
  • cough
  • drowsiness
  • sore throat
  • nausea
  • He retched
  • cold
  • diarrhea.

This new virus is a real respiratory disease. L’onset of the disease acute part with a sudden high fever, higher than 38°, also accompanied by other symptoms such as headache, weakness, nasal congestion, chills and general malaise. You don’t need to see your doctor if you are generally in good health and have mild signs and symptoms of the classic flu.

Il medico it is to be consulted, however, if you have flu symptoms and if you are pregnant, or if you are suffering from a chronic disease, such as asthma, emphysema, diabetes or heart disease. This is because you have a higher risk of complications and therefore it is advisable to consult your general practitioner.

