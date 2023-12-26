Home » what are the symptoms and how to treat them – breaking latest news
what are the symptoms and how to treat them – breaking latest news

RSV, the Aggressive Respiratory Virus, Returns with a Vengeance

The Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) has made its annual comeback, and this year, it seems to be affecting not only infants but also older children. Responsible for more than 34 million lower respiratory tract infections every year, RSV can lead to hospitalization for 3 million cases and be fatal for 200,000 children, especially in low socio-economic countries or in particularly fragile children. This year, the virus seems to be infecting older children as well.

Fabio Midulla, professor of pediatrics at Sapienza University and head of the emergency room at Policlinico Umberto I in Rome, stated, “In our emergency room, we have several children hospitalized with respiratory infections, which are often confused with the flu which in reality is not yet so widespread…The virus that is going around now and that infects the most is the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) which causes bronchiolitis in children under one year of age, but there are also children after one year of age who have significant respiratory forms attributable to the virus Respiratory Syncytial. Compared to previous years, we are seeing an increase in prevalence even in older children.”

The initial symptoms of RSV include cold, dry cough, sometimes fever, and poor appetite, with an incubation period of about 5 days. Midulla emphasized the importance of monitoring a child’s nutrition, as a decrease in appetite is often the first sign of significant respiratory problems. He also advised that if a child starts to eat significantly less or stops eating, it is necessary to contact a doctor immediately.

RSV is transmitted through direct contact and can survive for many hours on infected objects and surfaces, such as toys and door handles. Therefore, hand hygiene, avoiding close contact with infected individuals, and frequently cleaning surfaces are important preventive measures. Nasal washes and paracetamol are recommended for mild and moderate cases of bronchiolitis, but antibiotics, anti-inflammatories, and cortisone are not indicated. In case of suspicion of COVID-19, a simple nasopharyngeal swab can help to exclude the virus.

Once again, prevention is crucial in combating the spread of RSV, especially among young children. Vigilance, hygiene, and proper medical attention are essential in protecting children from the potentially serious effects of this aggressive respiratory virus.

