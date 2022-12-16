The cold season has arrived inexorably: with the advent of lower temperatures we have faced a small flu epidemic that seems to have affected more than in past years, especially the little ones. We talked about it with Mazzini Pharmacy.

Flu and cold have sometimes similar symptoms. How to distinguish the two different states?

The flu is an infectious disease caused by a virus that mutates every year while the cold is an inflammation of the upper airways. Some symptoms are similar: headache, stuffy nose, cough. They differ because, generally speaking, the flu is usually accompanied by fever and body aches, while the cold usually also comes with a sore throat and overproduction of mucus.

How to cure flu and colds and when to really worry?

In both cases it is important to deal with the symptoms and strengthen the immune system that works to defeat viruses.

As far as colds are concerned, it is recommended to wash the nose to free the airways, you can use hypertonic saline solutions: these are highly concentrated sea water-based sprays that dissolve the mucus deposited in the paranasal sinuses and therefore allow us to breathe better. This deposit also often causes headaches so it’s even more important to keep your sinuses clear of mucus. You can also take thinners by mouth which have the effect of dissolving the mucus which is thus easier to expel.

As far as the flu is concerned, rest and fluid intake (drink plenty of water) are essential, while for the symptoms it is recommended to take analgesics and antipyretics which can help get rid of nasal congestion and therefore also in this case to fight headache and difficulty breathing.

Vaccines can be a great prevention method for these two states, but is there any other way to prevent?

Currently there is no vaccine that protects against the onset of colds, while vaccines for the prevention of flu are very effective and are recommended for all ages but especially in elderly patients and pregnant women, i.e. the categories that may be most affected by colds. onset of a flu.

In addition to vaccines, it is very important to implement your immune system by taking supplements. The study of the immune system has made enormous strides in recent years and now the classic vitamin C is joined by other products such as lactoferrin, B vitamins, zinc, selenium, all active ingredients contained in various products available in pharmacies.

Both of these states have been presented in the recent past as possible symptoms of Covid. Are there some traits that can reassure you and how important is the role of the pharmacist in sometimes recommending possible remedies?

The pharmacist has proved to be indispensable in recent years, especially in the first approach to Covid and also in explaining to patients how they should act if they think they have symptoms attributable to the virus. Once the test has been carried out and therefore the possibility of having contracted Covid has been excluded, the pharmacist advises the patient on what to take based on the specific symptoms encountered which, although speaking generically of flu, can be different from person to person.

