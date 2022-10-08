L’hyperthyroidism it is characterized by an excess of thyroid hormones. Particularly frequent in women, this situation can have serious consequences on the patient’s health and quality of life.

We explored the topic with Professor Andrea Lania, Head of Endocrinology and Diabetology in Humanitas Rozzano and endocrinologist at the Humanitas Medical Care De Angeli center in Milan.

What are the symptoms of hyperthyroidism?

The thyroid plays a role in controlling various aspects of metabolism and cardiovascular function, therefore the symptoms of hyperthyroidism are complex.

Lhyperthyroidism it can in fact manifest itself with:

progressive weight loss;

tachycardia – which can lead to even dangerous cardiac arrhythmias, such as atrial fibrillation, especially in elderly patients;

increased appetite;

intestinal disorders;

states of anxiety, nervousness and irritability;

tremors and intense sweating;

in women, menstrual irregularities;

sleep disorders;

heat intolerance;

muscle fatigue and weakness;

thinning of the skin and brittle hair.

In patients with hyperthyroidism caused by Graves-Basedow diseasecan occur in association with an ocular complication, or basedowian ophthalmopathy, which occurs in the early stages with the appearance of bulging eyes (exophthalmos).

If, on the other hand, hyperthyroidism results from subacute thyroiditis, neck pain and fever may also occur.

What are the causes of hyperthyroidism?

Among the most common causes of hyperthyroidism we find:

Graves’ disease (an autoimmune disease);

thyroid nodules (toxic adenoma and toxic multinodular goiter);

thyroiditis, inflammation that leads to the release of the hormone stored in the thyroid gland into the blood.

It should be remembered that some drugs used in cardiology, neurology and hepatology, such as interferon or amiodarone, can also induce hyperthyroid conditions.

How is hyperthyroidism diagnosed?

The diagnosis of hyperthyroidism requires the measurement in the blood of the circulating levels of fT3 free (Triiodotironina), fT4 free (thyroxine), TSH (thyroid stimulating hormone, thyrotropic hormone or thyrotropin) and anti thyroid antibodiesespecially those stimulating the TSH receptor.

If necessary, especially in the presence of nodules, the specialist may request a thyroid scan and an ultrasound study of the thyroid.

How to cure hyperthyroidism?

Therapy of hyperthyroidism depends on several factors, such as its cause, the age of the person and the severity of its clinical manifestations.

For example, if we talk about the hyperfunctioning nodular goitertherapy is chosen based on the size of the nodular formation.

In small / medium-sized goiters, radioactive iodine therapy (metabolic radiotherapy) may be the most indicated, while surgical therapy (thyroidectomy) is chosen in larger ones.

In patients with Graves’ disease generally we opt for medical treatment with antithyroid drugs, while in case of disease recurrence or failure to respond to medical therapy, metabolic radiotherapy and thyroidectomy are proposed.

Finally, in subacute thyroiditis, treatment requires the use of cortisone.

