There are different types of hereditary tumors, which occur when a genetic mutation is inherited from parents. These mutations can be present from birth or can develop during life.

Among the most common hereditary cancers are:

The Lynch syndrome o hereditary non-polyposis colorectal cancer (HNPCC), which increases the risk of developing the colon cancer and other organs such as the uterus, stomach and ovary. The breast cancer hereditary predisposition syndrome (BRCA1 and BRCA2), which increases the risk of developing the breast cancer and to the ovary. The sindrome di von Hippel-Lindau (VHL), which increases the risk of developing benign and malignant tumors in the kidneys, brain and adrenal glands. The neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1), which increases the risk of developing benign and malignant tumors in nerve tissue and skin. The Li-Fraumeni syndromewhich increases the risk of developing several types of cancer, including breast, brain, bone and soft tissue cancer. The Gorlin syndrome o nevoid basal cell carcinoma syndrome (NBCCS), which increases the risk of developing skin and spinal cord cancers.

These are just a few examples of hereditary cancers, but it is important to emphasize that most cancers are not hereditary and most gene mutations that cause cancer are not hereditary. It’s important to see a doctor or genetic counselor if you have a family history of cancer or have concerns about your genetic predisposition to cancer.

