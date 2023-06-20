What are the various types of swollen belly and how to fight them at the table with the right strategies

A swollen belly is a common and annoying problem that many people have to deal with. However, not all bellies are the same and solutions change.

We have all experienced the uncomfortable feeling of a swollen belly. An unsightly problem but which also causes many annoying and embarrassing disturbances. But what is it due to and why is it so difficult to eliminate it? There are three types of abdominal swelling and each of these has different characteristics, let’s see what it is.

Exist different types of bloated belly that require different approaches to address and resolve them. In this article we address a problem that afflicts millions of people of all genders and ages, trying to understand the cause and the solutions to avoid it.

Swollen belly? Here’s how to prevent and eliminate it

Before referring to the different types of swollen belly, it is advisable to know what are some useful strategies that can help manage such an inconvenience. For example, it is important drink a lot of water to remove toxins and reduce swelling. Also, you can try to consume foods with anti-inflammatory propertiescome ginger, curcuma e fish oil. Finally, stress and anxiety can contribute to a bloated belly, so practicing relaxation techniques like yoga or meditation can help.

The first type is known as the pointy belly. This type of tummy is characterized by an expansion in the lower part of the abdomen, giving the impression of a downward pointing point. The cause often comes from a diet too high in refined carbohydrates and sugars, which can lead to excess gas in the intestines. The best solution for this type of bloated belly is to reduce the intake of these foods, and to opt for a diet richer in protein e non-starchy vegetables.The second type is the belly a pera. This type is characterized by excessive expansion in the lower abdomen that becomes similar to the shape of a pear. The causes are often to be found in a hormonal imbalance. However, some helpful strategies may include increasing your intake fiber-rich foodscome fruits and vegetables, maintaining a healthy weight, and exercising regularly. It is recommended to consult the doctor to check the hormonal situation. The third type is the donut belly. This type of bloated belly is characterized by uniform expansion throughout the abdomen area, resembling the shape of a donut. In this case the cause can arise from many factors, such as excessive consumption of fried foods, insulin resistanceor also digestive problems like acid reflux. Your best bet for dealing with this type of bloated belly is to avoid fried and fatty foods, limit your alcohol intake, avoid eating too fast, and eat more frequent but smaller sized meals. Additionally, it may be helpful to see a doctor or nutritionist to identify any underlying health issues.