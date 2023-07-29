Home » what are the warning signs?
what are the warning signs?

Liver cancer can manifest itself in a variety of ways. Here are the warning signs to pay close attention to.

Il liver cancer it is a pathology that can manifest itself in different ways and often does not present obvious symptoms in the initial stages of the disease. However, there are warning signs that may indicate the presence of liver cancer and should not be underestimated.

In general, the symptoms of liver cancer depend on the location and size of the tumor. Among the most common warning signs are:

Abdominal pain: the pain can be localized in the liver area, but also spread throughout the abdomen.

Abdominal swelling: The tumor can cause an enlargement of the liver and therefore a swelling of the abdomen.

Weight loss: the presence of a tumor can cause a decrease in appetite and therefore a significant weight loss.

Tiredness and weakness: Liver cancer can cause you to feel tired and generally weak.

Nausea and vomit: These symptoms may be caused by liver cancer, especially if the cancer is located near the stomach.

Jaundice: the presence of a liver tumor can cause an alteration of liver function and therefore an increase of bilirubin in the blood, which results in a yellowing of the skin and mucous membranes.

Itching: itching can be caused by a tumor in the liver, especially if the tumor is located near the bile ducts.

Fever: the presence of a liver tumor can cause inflammation of the affected area and therefore a persistent fever.

It is important to note that these warning signs are not necessarily symptoms of liver cancer, but can be caused by other conditions as well. However, if you have one or more of these symptoms, you should see your doctor for a thorough evaluation.

Finally, it is important to have regular checkups for liver cancer prevention, especially if you have risk factors such as alcohol abuse, hepatitis B or C, diabetes or obesity.

