If you’re already in your forties and beyond, you may have noticed that makeup sits differently on your face. You may notice the first wrinkles around the mouth and eyes and on the forehead, as well as pigment spots and dryness. It’s time to switch up your makeup routine and find out what beauty mistakes women over 40 are making.

What beauty mistakes women over 40 make

You’ve probably found your beauty routine that you’re comfortable with. However, you should not hide the signs of mature skin with full coverage products as this can create an unnatural appearance and make you look older. We show you the most common beauty mistakes women your age make and how you can avoid them.

Not preparing the face properly

At any age, insufficient makeup preparation can prevent you from getting the best results. It is very important to first wash your face with a mild cleanser that is appropriate for your skin type.

Apply a moisturizing cream that offers additional anti-aging benefits and allow it to absorb properly into the skin before using a primer. The primer is one of the most valuable tools for mature skin as it can eliminate oily skin, large pores and dryness. You can choose a primer with sun protection, but we advise you to avoid shimmering products.

Choosing the wrong foundation

Opt for a lightweight, fluid formula that provides enough coverage for redness and pigmentation. Another option is the tinted moisturizers, which are very easy to apply to the face. As long as your skin is well hydrated, it looks fresh and youthful. Don’t overdo it with the amount so your makeup doesn’t look like a heavy mask and make you look older.

Application is just as important as the products themselves. Use a soft buff brush to apply foundation, then use a damp makeup sponge to press into areas where you have wrinkles to absorb the excess.

Beauty mistake women over 40: Forgot the concealer

The skin under the eyes thins with age and is the first area to show signs of aging. To give your eye area a lifted look, use a few drops of a moisturizing concealer that’s the same shade as your foundation or a lighter shade. Apply it only to the dark areas and not under the entire eye. Be careful to blend it in with your foundation and make sure you don’t apply too much and remove the excess.

Fix make-up with powder

Powder should generally be used sparingly as you get older. If you want to use it to combat oily skin, you should only apply it to the oily areas of the face and not to the whole face. Never use it near the eyes as it can sink into creases and make the skin look dry.

Opt for a translucent powder so it doesn’t bring extra color to your face if you wear it throughout the day to take away the shine. Pat it lightly, just above your T-zone.

Mascara on the lower lashes

Mascara is a very effective way to accentuate the eyes. However, if you are in your 40s, be careful not to apply mascara to your lower lashes as this will make your eyes appear droopy and accentuate fine lines and dark circles. Use more soft tones like chocolate brown and navy blue instead of black for a softer look.

Applying too much eyeliner

If you see wrinkles around your eyes, you should avoid heavy liquid eyeliner and only apply it to the upper lid so as not to look older. If you want to define your eyes with eyeliner, you should avoid applying thick lines as they weigh down the eyes and make them look tired.

To avoid emphasizing the lines, use a darker brown for the upper lid and a lighter brown applied only to the outer third of the lower liner.

Use of dark matte lip colors

With age, the natural lip line can fade, causing lipstick to fade. This is especially noticeable when wearing dark, matte lip colors.

Only use lip liners that are no more than two shades darker than your lip gloss or lipstick. A lip liner can help plump lips that are thin or have lost collagen. But be careful when applying so that there is no clear dividing line.

Wear a similar color lip gloss over your lipstick for a beautiful finish and to make lips look younger.

Applying the wrong shades of eyeshadow

Avoid blue tones as they can lighten the dark circles. Instead, choose natural tones that accentuate your eyes and give your face more contour.

One of the biggest makeup mistakes women over 40 make is applying shimmery eyeshadow too high above the crease. Because these can accentuate any crease, you’re more likely to apply them to areas that lack structure. Instead, use them as an accent on the lid or as a light eyeliner.