Pope francesco was resigned from the hospital Twins of Rome where he was hospitalized in recent days due to a lung infection. The Pontiff stopped to speak to the journalists present and replied with a joke on his state of health.





The Pope leaves the Gemelli: he will be there at Holy Week

There have been days of concern for the Holy See and the faithful from all over the world: Pope Francis was hospitalized at Gemelli polyclinic Wednesday 29 March following a malaise.

After the first rumors of a possible heart attack, it emerged that Jorge Mario Bergoglio was struck by a respiratory problem, a infectious bronchitis which required particular attention, also considering his pulmonary history.

The Pontiff visited the children of the oncology department of the Gemelli polyclinic in Rome





The situation did not immediately seem particularly serious: the Pope was thus resigned on the morning of Saturday 1 April and immediately confirmed to the reporters present that will attend Holy Week which will lead to Easter.

Pope Francis’ joke about his health

Before returning to the Vatican, aboard the White Fiat 500 Pope Francis stopped outside the Gemelli to speak with journalists: he thanked them for their work and answered questions about his health with irony.

Maybe it can interest you Sergio Mattarella’s touching message to Pope Francis during the Lega del Filo d’oro event in Osimo

“I’m still alive, you know?” he said to those who asked him how he felt and then letting go of an anecdote about “a man older than me” who, in such a situation, had said “Father, I didn’t see death coming“.





Bergoglio then said that he only felt unwell before his hospitalization and that he was not afraid, thus confirming serenity about his state of health in view of the important Easter commitments.

He visited the children in the oncology department of the Gemelli

Before being discharged, Pope Francis visited the children hospitalized in the pediatric ward of the Gemelli hospital in Rome. From the tenth floor, that of the Popesbrought rosaries and chocolate eggs to sick babies and baptized a few weeks old baby.

Maybe it can interest you Pope Francis and the revelations about his resignation and Putin: what can push him to leave and the message to the “Tsar”

Outside the hospital, however, he spent sweet words for the health personnel, doctors and nurses: “It takes heroism, a lot of tenderness with the sick. We sick people know how to be capriciousit comes with the disease” he joked.





There was also room for two very special moments with Pope Bergoglio as protagonist: ha signed plaster to a child and embraced a woman in tears who lost her daughter the night before, praying with her.



