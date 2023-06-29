What brand Dfsk, what cars does it produce and the real reliability and quality of a constantly growing brand

Dfsk Motor, an acronym for Dongfeng Sokon Automobile, is a Chinese automobile manufacturer that is part of the Chongqing Sokon Industrial Group. It was founded in 2003 as a joint venture between manufacturers Dongfeng Motor and Chongqing Sokon Industrial Group, with a 50% stake each. Dfsk specializes in the production of low-cost microvans, light commercial vehicles and passenger cars, which are exported to over 60 countries worldwide under the brand names Dongfeng, Dfsk, Glory and Fengon.

The company is registering a constant growth also in Italy and is present in various dealerships, consolidating its presence in the sector. And today? Let’s take stock of a brand that also has ambitions in Italy:

Dfsk, what brand is it and reliability What cars does Dfsk produce and quality

Dfsk, what brand it is and reliability

Dfsk Auto is a relatively new brand in Italy, so it may not be well known yet. But he is actively working to popularize his vehicles on our market. The range of Dfsk vehicles consists mainly of SUVs of Chinese origin, available with petrol, LPG and even electric engines. Unlike other Chinese car brands, Dfsk stands out for its clear provenance, as its name, which stands for Dongfeng Sokon Automobile, suggests.

This brand is part of Chongqing Sokon Industrial Group and has a history of more than twenty years, having been created through an equal joint venture between Dongfeng and Sokon with the aim of producing low-cost automobiles for export worldwide . After gaining experience and refining its products on other markets, Dfsk has decided to make its debut also in Europe, including Italy, offering a range of five different models with prices starting from 21,190 euros.

On the front of real reliability of Dfsk cars there are no recalls from the parent company and no widespread problems, also because the cars have only recently landed on the Italian market. Same thing in relation to the opinions and comments released on specialized sites by those who bought and drive these models.

What cars does Dfsk make and quality

Dfsk Glory 500 it is the entry-level model of the SUV range, situated between segment B and segment C. It has a length of 439 cm, a width of 185 cm and a height of 165 cm. The wheelbase is 266 centimetres, while the curb weight is 1,590 kilos. The passenger compartment can comfortably accommodate up to five people, offering a boot capacity of 318 litres. The range includes two versions, both equipped with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, delivering 116 HP and 147 Nm torque. Front-wheel drive and the transmission is automatic with continuous variation. The car reaches a top speed of 130 km/h and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 15 seconds. The declared average consumption is 7 litres/100 km, with CO2 emissions of 188 g/km. The price of the basic version is 21,190 euros, while the more complete Luxury version reaches 23,190 euros.

One is also available variante Gpl and an all-electric version. In some European markets, such as Spain, the Chinese SUV is also sold with a bi-fuel LPG engine at an additional cost of 2,200 euros. In Italy, the electric variant is also available, called Dfsk Glory 500e, which is equipped with a front electric motor of 163 HP and 300 Nm of torque, powered by a 63 kWh battery that offers a declared range of 405 kilometers. The price of this Chinese electric SUV is 43,490 euros.

Dfsk iX5another model of the Chinese brand available on the Italian market, is an SUV-coupe with dimensions similar to those of Alfa Romeo Stelvio. The car has a length of 469 cm, a width of 187 cm and a height of 165 cm, with a wheelbase of 279 cm. The trunk has a capacity of 375 liters and the passenger compartment can accommodate up to five passengers. As for the engine, the Dfsk iX5 is equipped with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, which delivers a power of 145 HP and a torque of 220 Nm.

The transmission is front with CVT automatic gearbox. Claimed performance includes a 0-100km/h sprint in 15 seconds and a top speed of 180km/h. The average consumption declared by the manufacturer is 9.8 liters per 100 km. The Dfsk iX5 range includes only one version available, at a price of 29,490 euros.

In the same category as the iX5, but with a real SUV design, we find the Dfsk Glory 580, which shares the mechanical platform with the SUV coupe. With a length of 468cm, a height of 172cm and a width of 185cm, it has a wheelbase of 278cm and can accommodate up to seven people. A third row of folding seats in the boot is included as standard, which offers a minimum volume of 375 liters (with five seats occupied), but can go up to 2,215 liters (claimed) with the two-seater configuration.

Glory 580 is equipped with the same engine as the iX5, i.e. a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which delivers 145 HP and 220 Nm torque. The transmission is CVT automatic, with front-wheel drive. Performance remains similar, with a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 15 seconds, a top speed of 180 km/h and approved consumption of 9.8 liters per 100 km. The price of 26,990 euros positions the Dfsk Glory 580 as one of the most affordable seven-seater SUVs on the market.

The Dfsk vehicle range includes two additional SUVs that are not currently available in Italy. The first is the Dfsk Glory S560, positioned in segment C, with a length of 4,515 mm, a width of 1,815 mm and a height of 1,735 mm. It has a wheelbase of 2,690 mm and a weight of 1,440 kg. The engine is a naturally aspirated 1.8-litre petrol unit, capable of delivering 132 HP and 187 Nm of torque. The maximum speed that can be reached is 160 km/h. Traction is front and two transmission options are available: five-speed manual or CVT automatic.

The second car not available in Italy is the spacious SUV iX7, which reaches a length of 4,930 mm, a width of 1,935 mm and a height of 1,765 mm. The wheelbase in this case is 2,810 mm and two internal configurations are available: with six or seven seats. Under the bonnet is a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine, producing 231PS and 355Nm of torque. The transmission is a six-speed automatic, with a choice of front-wheel or four-wheel drive.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

