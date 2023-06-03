What brings more interest: overnight or fixed-term deposit? | > – Guide

Status: 01.06.2023 1:45 p.m The time of low interest rates is over – whether it’s about consumer credit, the overdraft facility or the financing of an apartment. On the other hand, many banks are now enticing investors to secure investment opportunities with increased interest on deposits. Which is financially worthwhile?

According to new data from the Federal Association of German Volksbanken and Raiffeisenbanken, households currently save an average of 10.60 euros for every 100 euros of income – this is about the same level as before the corona pandemic. This surprises some experts given high inflation and losses in real incomes. However, the savings rate in Germany has also been higher in the past. But what to do with the money saved if uncertain investment models such as shares are out of the question and at the same time a socially and environmentally compatible investment is not the focus? Where are good returns?

Call money account does not replace a checking account

Just a few weeks ago, only a few banks were advertising call money rates of 3 percent. In the meantime it is a whole range of financial institutions. And according to information from comparison portals, there are sometimes even up to 3.3 percent interest on overnight money. For many people, this investment opportunity is particularly interesting because you can get your money practically at any time. However, a call money account does not replace the current account, because transfers are not possible, it is more like a savings account. Another catch: Almost all banks that advertise comparatively high interest rates only offer them to new customers. In addition, the investment amount is often limited, for which there is a high interest rate. And savers are usually only granted the high interest rates for a period of three to six months – after that the interest rate can go down, often well below the one percent mark.

Is “call money hopping” worth it?

Some customers therefore keep an eye on the interest on their account at all times. So-called call money hoppers constantly monitor the market and very often open or close call money accounts. But that involves a lot of effort.

Nevertheless, it is worth comparing the conditions: the top interest rates of more than 3 percent are compared to an average rate of 1.5 percent – and some banks pay no call money interest at all, including many savings banks.

There is also often around 3 percent interest for fixed-term deposits or time deposits

Another investment option is fixed-term deposits or time deposits. There, the interest is fixed for the duration of the term and you often get around 3 percent. Disadvantage: You can’t get the money during the term. And even with this variant, offers from banks are often more of a decoy offer that only applies to new customers or where there are certain minimum or maximum deposit amounts. It is also important to ensure that the bank does not automatically extend the account after the end of the term – if this is contractually agreed. Otherwise the money is fixed again for a few years at the same interest rate and is not available at short notice. It is therefore worthwhile making a precise comparison of fixed and time deposits.

Inverse yield curve for a very long time deposit investment

And in general, the markets seem to be assuming that interest rates will be lowered again in the long term. Because fixed-term deposits that are invested for ten years earn less interest than those for five or seven years. What initially sounds paradoxical can be explained by the so-called inverse yield curve. This is a bet on the future: a recession is expected with interest rates falling again.

In the coming months, however, interest rates are likely to rise further – so it might be worth waiting a few more weeks before signing a contract.

