Experts are concerned about the arrival of a new variant of the flu that comes from Australia, coinciding with Covid. Here’s what’s going on

According to experts, a new wave of infections is about to hit our country.

It therefore seems that after almost two years of lockdown and restrictions due to the Covid pandemic, it is not yet possible to completely return to normalat least from a health point of view.

Was it using face masks that prevented the flu from spreading over the past two years?

Although in this sense it should still be emphasized that the recent decision to remove the obligation to wear a mask on public transport, represented a decisive step towards the much desired normality that many citizens dream of after two very difficult years. What awaits us instead is a wave of infections due to both Covid and the normal flu, which just last year seemed to have disappeared.

Moreover, many had hypothesized that precisely the use of masks it had slowed the spread of the classic seasonal fever in Italy, thus causing very few cases to be registered. What concerns experts now is the arrival, in conjunction with the new variants of Covid that continue to proliferate, of an Australian variant of the flu. The aspect that worries doctors most at the moment is that it arrives a few times concomitantly with the Sars 2 virus.

Twindemia, here is what British doctors have discovered: risk of double infection and ..

British doctors, for example, have stated that in about 8 percent of patients seen and tested positive for coronavirus, Australian influence has also been traced, effectively making these subjects affected by a double viral infection. The United States, in the face of this new wave of infections, has already predicted that unfortunately at least 150,000 deaths due to Covid will occur, and at least 50,000 due to this new flu. Then there are doctors who argue that in reality, the advent of this new variant of the flu would be instead due to the use of maskswhich together with other social allocation measures, would eventually weaken our immune system.

Australian researchers also claim that there have been at least twenty-five percent more cases of flu than in 2019.

Twindemia, will the government reintroduce the requirement for masks as soon as it has been discontinued?

The media of course have already found the perfect name for this double wave which risks making some people contract a double infection: twindemia. Many are now wondering if this new alarm will induce the government to reintroduce the obligation of masks, abolished in recent weeks. There is no certain news at the moment, and therefore that makes you think to reverse in that direction.