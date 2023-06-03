What can be placed in a veranda or gazebo to improve its use in the summer in compliance with the updated laws of 2023

What can be placed in a veranda or gazebo to improve its use in the summer while respecting the updated laws of 2023? Having a veranda or a gazebo means having created a part of the garden of one’s own house or terrace to be used as an additional livable space in the house, covered, capable of sheltering from the summer heat and also allowing various things to be placed outside both for embellishment and for functional use. So let’s see what can be placed in a veranda or a gazebo.

According to the provisions of the updated 2023 laws, on the veranda or gazebo of your own home in the summer to improve its use in the summer you can put different things, like:

barbecues or simple electric grill stations for outdoor lunches and dinners with friends and relatives;

windows to close the veranda and create a better space, with windows that can be fixed or sliding, to be able to open the veranda in the summer months;

outdoor furniture, to make the covered part of a veranda or gazebo welcoming, such as outdoor sofas with armchairs, tables and chairs, outdoor cabinets also to be used as pantries, etc.;

plants, flowers and small hedges.

In the latter case, if we are talking about verandas and gazebos on the balconies or terraces of condominium houses, it is good to know that there may be several rules established by the condominium regulations to be respected in order to put plants on an open veranda or gazebo and which are:

obligation to place flower pots in an internal position with respect to the balustrade to avoid possible accidental falls of plant pots from the balconies;

equip each pot with saucers to prevent or stem any drips, often emotional due to disputes between condominiums;

possible bans on placing plants in planters hanging from the railings of condominium balconies.

In the gazebo you can also put:

diffused hanging lights, fixed table or floor lamps;

outdoor lounge furniture in pvc or rattan;

hammock, armchairs, rocking chairs;

plants and small shrubs;

sun loungers;

curtains to close the gazebo if necessary.

How to create works in verandas and gazebos with and without permits

To create work in verandas and gazebos of houses, whether it is works such as closures of verandas or positioning of furniture and plantsit is not always necessary to ask for specific permits or other authorizations.

As far as furnishings, plants, flowers, small shrubs or barbecues and grills are concerned, there are no permissions to ask.

If you live at home in a condominium, although it is not necessary to ask for any permission or authorization, it is good to know that there are always specific condominium rules to be respected.

As far as the specific case of verandas is concerned, it should be emphasized that if the verandas are not fixed and have a light and movable structure, there is no need to ask for permission to furnish them or, for example, put veils. In this case, the building permit must be requested from the competent municipality only if a fixed veranda is closed.

Only for the closure of verandas with VePa windows does not need to ask for any permission.