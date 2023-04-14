Home Health What can ground ivy extracts do in Gallith?
Health

What can ground ivy extracts do in Gallith?

by admin
What can ground ivy extracts do in Gallith?

Gentle relief from gallbladder problems through natural active ingredients in Gallith

Gallstones are common, but they aren’t necessarily a bad thing. About every fifth person has them, significantly more women than men. Gallstones are often only discovered by chance and do not cause any symptoms. However, they can also lead to pain in the upper abdomen, nausea or a feeling of fullness. Anyone looking for a gentle natural remedy to alleviate these symptoms should take a closer look at Gallith, made from the extract of ground ivy.

What active ingredients does Gallith contain?

Gallith contains a variety of effective ingredients that can alleviate gallbladder problems. These include flavonoids, phytochemicals that protect cells from free radicals and can strengthen the immune system. Tannins have an antimicrobial effect and can relieve inflammation of the mucous membranes in the stomach, intestines and gallbladder. Bitter substances stimulate the formation of gastric juice and promote the flow of bile, which has a beneficial effect on digestion. An important component are triterpenes such as ursolic and oleanic acid. They are structurally related to the body’s bile acids and can help regulate the composition of the bile. This can prevent excess cholesterol in the bile, which is one of the main causes of gallstone formation. The saponins and essential oils cover the mucous membranes like a protective film and thus have a soothing effect.

For which complaints can the natural remedy Gallith be taken?

Gallith is a traditional herbal medicine. It is used to improve the condition of mild gallbladder symptoms such as a feeling of fullness and flatulence in the case of known gallstones that do not require surgery.

See also  How often do you need to wash your dog's bowl to avoid risks to your health? A study answers

It is very well tolerated. Both on the basis of experimental investigations as well as clinical studies, it could be proven that Gallith or a Hederae terr. Long-term use of Herba Extract leads to a significant reduction in the number and size of cholesterol-containing gallstones.

Founded in 1922, Pharma Evers is known for its expertise in high-quality herbal medicines made in Germany. Our research into high-potency active ingredients has pioneered the acceptance of effective herbal medicines. Our long-standing success is based on in-depth knowledge of the entire process, from the natural plant to the finished drug.

company contact
Pharmaceutical factory Evers GmbH & Co. KG
Isabel Dzwiza
Siemensstrasse 4
25421 Pinnenberg
+49 4101-7831-0
+49 4101-7831-40

Press contact
Pharmaceutical factory Evers GmbH & Co. KG
Isabel Dzwiza
Siemensstrasse 4
25421 Pinnenberg
+49 4101-7831-0
+49 4101-7831-40
f0c6fb10d97015ad2250c3f4f0bd538773678d5e

You may also like

Inoperable tumors: could ultrasound be the solution?

Usa, Supreme Court confirms the yes to the...

Pancreatic cancer, drug combination would enhance chemo –...

How to get rid of the belly with...

Bake Frankfurter Kranz with brittle and vanilla cream

MotoGP Austin Libere2: Martin ahead of Bagnaia

Electricity Mix Dashboard | > – >

Tuscan soup: the true traditional recipe that protects...

The evolution of the OSS is fundamental and...

Pharmacist tip: Be careful with sugar in medicines

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy