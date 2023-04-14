Gentle relief from gallbladder problems through natural active ingredients in Gallith

Gallstones are common, but they aren’t necessarily a bad thing. About every fifth person has them, significantly more women than men. Gallstones are often only discovered by chance and do not cause any symptoms. However, they can also lead to pain in the upper abdomen, nausea or a feeling of fullness. Anyone looking for a gentle natural remedy to alleviate these symptoms should take a closer look at Gallith, made from the extract of ground ivy.

What active ingredients does Gallith contain?

Gallith contains a variety of effective ingredients that can alleviate gallbladder problems. These include flavonoids, phytochemicals that protect cells from free radicals and can strengthen the immune system. Tannins have an antimicrobial effect and can relieve inflammation of the mucous membranes in the stomach, intestines and gallbladder. Bitter substances stimulate the formation of gastric juice and promote the flow of bile, which has a beneficial effect on digestion. An important component are triterpenes such as ursolic and oleanic acid. They are structurally related to the body’s bile acids and can help regulate the composition of the bile. This can prevent excess cholesterol in the bile, which is one of the main causes of gallstone formation. The saponins and essential oils cover the mucous membranes like a protective film and thus have a soothing effect.

For which complaints can the natural remedy Gallith be taken?

Gallith is a traditional herbal medicine. It is used to improve the condition of mild gallbladder symptoms such as a feeling of fullness and flatulence in the case of known gallstones that do not require surgery.

It is very well tolerated. Both on the basis of experimental investigations as well as clinical studies, it could be proven that Gallith or a Hederae terr. Long-term use of Herba Extract leads to a significant reduction in the number and size of cholesterol-containing gallstones.

Founded in 1922, Pharma Evers is known for its expertise in high-quality herbal medicines made in Germany. Our research into high-potency active ingredients has pioneered the acceptance of effective herbal medicines. Our long-standing success is based on in-depth knowledge of the entire process, from the natural plant to the finished drug.

