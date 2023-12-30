what can happen to hypochondriacs according to science

Study reveals the risks of hypochondria and excessive worrying

Are you afraid of diseases? If you thought you were safe before, now you will definitely have to reconsider your position: here’s why

A particular characteristic of hypochondriac people, it has always been their excessive “confidence” in always taking every type of precaution. Behavior that is more than legitimate, although its drift can easily lead to unjustified obsession.

However, in light of what has always been a trend of high attendance, things have recently changed. Those who have always been severely hypochondriacs may not actually know they have took a great risk for all this time.

The great risk of hypochondria

A study conducted by a medical institute revealed how excessive worry could have some consequences highly deleterious effects on the health of those who adopt these attitudes. Simply put, worrying too much about any potential danger could be harmful.

Furthermore, on a purely perceptual level, hypochondria is experienced with strong aversion by doctors. This is because their energies are sometimes dedicated to these individuals, taking them away from those who are most in need. Something that no one can establish, but which actually happens all the time in the health sector.

During this study, approximately 42,000 people were examined. All subjects declared hypochondriacs, who then showed a higher mortality in the test results than individuals not belonging to the category. The first cause of voluntary, and therefore non-natural, death was that of suicide.

In fact, it seems well known that certain tendencies are left to those who cultivate them strong psychological consequences, which in the long run can have highly negative repercussions. Both on one’s own health and in the way one is treated by others, with easy accusations of “imaginary illness” from third parties. Certainly not welcome behaviour.

Another rather unfortunate tendency that some anxious people may exhibit is excessive consumption of alcohol and narcotic substances on a large scale. A behavior that is itself negative, which can inevitably lead to other non-positive cases. In all of this, who is responsible for proposing an effective solution?

Certainly to doctors, who should provide in the first place much more accurate diagnoses to avoid any doubts or concerns. Secondly to those who work in the psychological sector, with ad hoc therapies for those who suffer from certain dynamics at a pathological level.

