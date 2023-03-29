I’ve been suffering from panic attacks and hypochondria for a month, I did some checks and everything turned out to be normal, including the electrocardiogram because I had severe arrhythmias. The doctors gave me bisoprolol, paroxetine and diazepam; I take alprazolam in the evening. I no longer have strong attacks, but I live with anxiety, I’m afraid to get up from the sofa to go to the bathroom because my head is spinning and I feel my whole body shaking. I’m 40 and I’ve been locked up at home for a month, I don’t know how to react. What do you recommend?

He answers Giancarlo Cerveri, director of the ASST Psychiatry Complex Operative Unit of Lodi

Il panic disorder it is a psychiatric pathology often considered minor, but very widespread and a source of great suffering and impact on the lives of individuals who suffer from it. You describe very well some essential aspects such as the sense of anguish characterizing the attack, the associated physical symptoms (tachycardia, subjective breathing difficulties, tremors, sweats) that leads to the belief that one is suffering from an acute and serious medical condition. Sufferers often go to the emergency room all the time. The fear of dying, however recognized as irrational, becomes irrepressible during the attack. Yet the most disabling symptoms are others. After the attack, which generally lasts less than 30 minutes, symptoms attributable to predominate an anticipatory anxiety, the fear of a new attack that ends up occupying the whole day and night. Avoidance behaviors are then implemented, that is, everything that suggests that it could trigger a new attack is avoided. Some patients end up giving up everything and stay locked up at home, losing any form of activity of one's existence. It is clear that often the outcome is a deeply disabling secondary demoralisation.