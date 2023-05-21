what can it depend on?»- breaking latest news

Every day I suffer from headaches that appear more or less always at the same time, in the late afternoon: what could it be due to?

He answers Maria Clara Toninineurologist at the Center for the diagnosis and treatment of headaches, Clinica San Carlo, Paderno Dugnano

The fact that his heachache introduce yourself everydayin the afternoon, and at the same time got me thinking about the complex circadian systema biological clock that rhythmically regulates – every day for 24 hours, based on the alternation of day and night, environmental and seasonal variations – our organism, not only on a behavioral level (circadian times of sleep, hunger, blood pressure, body temperature, heart rate, mood), but also in the involvement of specific brain areas which regulate the activation of important hormones, such as melatonin eil cortisoland of particular genes of the so-called core circadian (genes controlled by the biological clock).

I geni clock The biological clock, also referred to as the “endogenous oscillator” or “core circadian”, consists of specific proteins (“clock genes” or “clock genes”) that allow maintain circadian rhythms; these oscillate with a periodicity of 24 hours depending on the various environmental changes (alternating day/night, temperature variations, approaching seasons), metabolic and physiological, allowing our body to synchronize and react to them. The «clock genes» are responsible for the synchronous functioning of the circadian biological clock and their alteration, due to mutations, is responsible for a dysfunction or desynchronization of the endogenous clock (that is, which originates within the body), which can in turn be the cause of various pathologies: sleep disorders, depression, cardiovascular disorders, hypertension, ulcers, epilepsy and headaches. Circadian cyclicity can also influence the therapeutic response, since the metabolic system changes rhythmically over time; choosing a ‘circadian time’ in which to administer drugs could improve the effectiveness of the drugs themselves. See also Calculated how long exactly you have to walk a week to live more

Cluster headache L’hypothalamus is the brain structure involved in maintaining homeostasis (self-regulation) of the biological clock and its alteration underlies the origin of cluster headachecharacterized by very painful, disabling attacks, lasting between 30 and 90 minutes, grouped at fixed times (particularly during the night, but also in the early afternoon), defined as “bunches”. Until recently, cluster headache was the only form associated with involvement of the circadian rhythm regulated by the hypothalamus. It has recently been demonstrated, through functional brain magnetic resonance studies, that the hypothalamus is also involved in migraineboth in the days preceding the attack (drowsiness, hunger, yawning), and during the attack itself, because not only does the hypothalamus activate the trigeminal system – the cause of the headache -, but it controls the circadian rhythms of its onset.