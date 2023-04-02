Parchment paper is a handy tool in the kitchen to ensure food doesn’t stick to the baking sheet. But did you know that it can be used in other ways too? You can use it to clean various surfaces and objects in no time at all. Read on to find out what you can clean with parchment paper!

What can you clean with parchment paper

Before we answer that question, let’s start at the beginning. What is baking paper? It is made of unbleached paper coated with a thin layer of silicone. This makes it food safe and resistant to high temperatures. But it is not only ideal for preparing food in the oven, but can also serve as a practical tool for cleaning around the house. Here are some of the things you can clean with parchment paper.

Useful information: Before parchment was made from paper, animal skins served as a base. That changed in 1847 when two French scientists, Jean-André Poumarède and Louis Figuier, discovered that mechanical pulp paper could be preserved for a variety of uses, including baking and storage, by immersion in a mixture of sulfuric acid followed by a water/ammonia bath of food.

Remove limescale deposits from stainless steel

Limescale deposits on the shower head, on the faucet, on the shower screen, on the sink and in your kettle…. You just can’t escape it, so you have to keep getting rid of it. There are countless products and tricks for this, but we didn’t see this simple and surprising cleaning trick with baking paper coming!

Yes you’ve read correctly! From now on you can leave the special cleaning products in the closet. A sheet of parchment paper is all you need to restore the shine to your shower faucet or other stainless steel items with limescale deposits. And that, although not a single drop of water is involved. Just make a ball out of it and start scrubbing!

For the shower wall: Mix an equal amount of water and vinegar and apply to the shower wall with a piece of parchment paper. Use the paper to clean the surface and remove limescale. Rinse the wall with water and dry it.

Clean dust and dirt with parchment paper

lampshades and vents : Use parchment paper to wipe dust and dirt off lampshades and vents. The parchment paper attracts dust and dirt, making cleaning easier.

: Use parchment paper to wipe dust and dirt off lampshades and vents. The parchment paper attracts dust and dirt, making cleaning easier. When ironing: The baking paper catches dirt and dust particles that stick to the iron and keeps it clean.

Reduce fat on kitchen utensils

Pans: Use a sheet of parchment paper to remove stuck food or grease from pans. Place a sheet of parchment paper in the pan and soak it in soap and water for a while. The parchment paper will help loosen the dirt and make the pan easier to clean.

microwave: Before heating food, place a sheet of parchment paper on the bottom of the microwave. The paper catches any spills and prevents a plaque from forming on the bottom of the microwave. After heating, you can simply remove the baking paper and the microwave is clean.

More cleaning tricks that you can use parchment paper for

Cleaning the toaster with parchment paper: Place a piece of parchment paper on the bottom of the toaster and turn it on. It catches dirt and crumbs while the toaster is running. After use, remove the parchment paper and clean the toaster with a damp cloth.

oven: Place a piece of parchment paper on the bottom of the oven to catch any spilled food. Remove the paper after baking and the oven stays clean and fresh.

Boden: Attach a sheet of parchment paper to the mop and secure with a piece of tape. Then mop the floor. All the dust and dirt will be gone in no time!

Clean kitchen cupboards with parchment paper: We talked about the floors, now let’s analyze the top kitchen cabinets. If they don’t stick to the ceiling, they’ll get dusty and greasy very soon. At the same time, it will be very difficult to keep them clean regularly.

It also helps here if you spread baking paper on the cupboards. Don’t forget to change them every few weeks!

