What can you do about it?

Even though composting is good for the environment, if you don’t take good care of your compost bin or compost heap, the smell can irritate your neighbors. A balanced and well-managed compost heap should not have an unpleasant odor. The smell of compost should be similar to the smell of soil – if it doesn’t smell like soil, something is wrong with your compost pile and it isn’t heating up and breaking down the organic matter like it should. Don’t wait until you get complaints about the foul smell before doing anything. Below are some solutions if your compost stinks.

What to do if compost stinks?

The presence of a strong, earthy smell is one of the most reliable indicators that a compost bin is being properly managed. A good garden’s compost should smell like soil, not rotten eggs. If you want to get rid of unpleasant odors and have a healthy compost, you need to get to the bottom of it.

Compost stinks of decomposition – too much moisture

The problem that is easiest to spot is that your compost has too much moisture in it. If it has rained a lot in the days before the odor appeared, that is likely the cause of the problem. This can also be seen in its appearance and feel. Compost needs to have some moisture, but it shouldn’t be waterlogged. If the compost pile is too saturated with water, it will not be properly aerated. Compost that is too wet will have an unpleasant odor similar to rotten eggs and will appear slimy and mushy, especially if it contains greens. By turning the compost pile over and adding dry, brown materials that can absorb some of the moisture, you can fix the cause of a smelly compost pile. Regular mixing of the compost is also a way to avoid this problem.

Compost smells of ammonia

Overstated

Your compost can also have another problem: it can be overly piled up. Sometimes a compost pile has the right mix of green and brown material, but it smells bad because the material has been stratified into the compost pile. When the green material is separated from the brown material, the green material begins to rot unduly and gives off a foul odor. In this case, the compost heap will have an odor similar to that of sewage or ammonia. To fix this, it is enough to stir the heap a little more thoroughly.

The smell of ammonia is a warning sign that the mixture contains too much nitrogen but not enough carbon. To get rid of the unpleasant odor, you should bring in a carbon-rich substance, such as shredded paper or wood shavings. One way to get around this problem is to add a layer of carbon-rich material to the pile after each new addition of kitchen scraps.

Compost stinks – Meat, fats and dairy products should not go on the compost

Not all types of kitchen waste can be used for composting. Leftover meat, fats and dairy products should not be used as composting material as they give off a putrid odor similar to rotten eggs. The strong smell will attract a variety of critters, including cats and rats, to your garden. Worse still, rotting meat, fats and dairy can harbor bacteria that cause disease and contaminate the soil. Never put these kitchen scraps in your compost heap if you want to keep the odor under control.

Insufficient oxygen level

A compost pile must contain an adequate amount of oxygen to be considered healthy. The decomposition of organic matter is facilitated by the presence of oxygen. If there is no oxygen, the anaerobic decomposition process begins. Anaerobic decomposition results in a persistent odor that attracts insects, rodents, and other animals that can transmit diseases. Decomposing organic waste with this method takes a long time. In addition, due to the lack of oxygen, the composted materials dry out, which leads to more compaction of the heap and creates unpleasant odors.

Turning the compost heap regularly will help ensure oxygen gets back into the compost heap. Then add some dry leaves or dry grass to the mix to prevent re-compaction.

Is there a way to prevent the compost from smelling bad?

The hardest part of the investigation is figuring out what’s causing the smell. There are two simple fixes for most odors: turning the compost over and adding brown material. Both are easy to do. Turning the compost can help air get into the compost, especially if it’s compacted or layered. Depending on the size of your bin, you can complete this task with either a shovel, a pitchfork, or even just your hands.

If there is too much green stuff in your bin, you can restore balance by adding brown stuff. For example, brown material can consist of soil, dried leaves or straw, and newspapers.

The only exception is smells emanating from newly added dung. Unfortunately, the crap stinks when it is broken down in the environment. There’s not much you can do other than wait for the crap to fully decompose, but putting brown stuff on it can mask the stench a bit.