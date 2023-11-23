What causes itching? New clues reveal the mystery

Researchers from Harvard Medical School have discovered that a common skin bacterium, Staphylococcus aureus, may be the cause of itching, particularly in patients suffering from chronic atopic dermatitis. The study, published in ‘Cell’, reveals that the bacterium can directly act on nerve cells, triggering a molecular chain reaction that leads to the urge to scratch.

The team of researchers found that the balance of microorganisms that keep the skin healthy is often disrupted, allowing S. aureus to thrive. This imbalance can lead to persistent itching and skin diseases such as eczema and atopic dermatitis.

Senior author Isaac Chiu, an associate professor of immunology at the Blavatnik Institute of HMS, stated, “We have identified a completely new mechanism: the protagonist is the ‘Staph aureus’ bacterium, which is found in almost all patients suffering from chronic atopic dermatitis. We have demonstrated that the itching may be caused by the microbe itself.”

Experiments on mice have shown that the bacterium releases a chemical that activates a protein on nerve fibers, resulting in itching. Treating the test animals with an FDA-approved anti-clotting drug successfully blocked the activation of the protein, relieving symptoms and minimizing skin damage.

The findings of the study could lead to the development of oral drugs and topical creams for the treatment of persistent itching in various skin conditions linked to an imbalance of the skin microbiome.

The researchers have also shed light on the evolutionary purpose of itching, speculating that pathogens may exploit itch and other neural reflexes to their advantage. The itch-scratch cycle could potentially benefit microbes and enable their spread to distant body sites and uninfected hosts.

The study provides a significant advancement in the understanding of the origins of itching and may lead to new treatment options for patients suffering from chronic skin conditions.

Share this: Facebook

X

