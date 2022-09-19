Sleep paralysis is a really annoying disorder that affects about 6% of the population: its triggers and symptoms

The disorders of the sleep they are a much more frequent phenomenon than you think. Very often these discomforts are made to coincide withinsomnia. Everyone, in fact, will have been unable to sleep whole nights. However, there are many pathologies related to sleep including, for example, theipersonnia, which is a disorder related to excessive sleepiness. Or there is still the syndrome of APNEA obstructive in the sleep or disease of the large snorers.

In this case, the most obvious symptom is snoring which can be very annoying for those who sleep with the person suffering from the disorder. However, it is also an alarm signal that should immediately make us opt for further clinical investigations. Obstructive sleep apnea, in fact, can cause not only excessive sleepiness during the day but could also cause diseases cardio e cerebrovascular. It is no coincidence that patients do suffer from it are more exposed to the risk of contracting certain diseases such ashypertensionlo heart failurel’stroke not arrhythmias.

The most frequent symptoms of sleep paralysis

One of the most annoying sleep disorders is definitely the sleep paralysiswhich occurs shortly after thefalling asleep or a few minutes before waking up. Therefore, the triggering cause would be linked to the excessive prolongation of the sleep phase REM, or at an early start. In these cases, the person is aware and conscious, but is unable to move and speak.

Furthermore, a minority of patients may also have some hallucinations hypnagogicthat is the false perception auditory, visual o tactile. In some cases these are hallucinations that can be really scary. This is because they are linked to the deep state of anxiety and fear that the person concerned is feeling at that moment. However, it is a totally benign condition which, however, can generate anxiety and fear in the subject who experiences it. Generally these episodes can last a few seconds up to a maximum of 1-2 minutes.

This disorder can be caused by tiredness due to little sleep or still from stress. In addition, even the assumption of caffeine, alcohol, nicotine o drug could significantly affect the occurrence of these unpleasant episodes. When sleep paralysis is very frequent, it would be better to make further checks on the general state of health. In addition, it is also essential to understand whether the lifestyle taken can affect in some way.