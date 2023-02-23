Degree in Communication Sciences from Sapienza University and Master in Digital Journalism from Pul in Rome, he has been a professional journalist since 2007. He worked as an editor in various local newspapers and, subsequently, held the same role for national information sites, for which he also followed the social channels.











The Chamber of Deputies has confirmed its confidence in the government on the Milleproroghe law decree. The result of the vote was 198 yes, 128 against and 3 abstentions. The process provides for the final vote for the conversion into law on Thursday 23 February. The decree contains some important news on hot topics such as mortgages for young people, smart working and concessions for seaside resorts.

Milleproroghe: what changes for under 36 mortgages

As for i mortgages for the under 36syoung couples, single-parent families with underage children and tenants in public housing, the extension of the maximum guarantee of 80% has been extended until 30 June 2023 and no longer until 31 March 2023.

To access this benefit, the categories just mentioned must have an ISEE of no more than 40 thousand euros and, moreover, must apply for a mortgage of more than 80% of the price of the property to be purchased, including ancillary charges.

Extended deadlines for beach concessions

Another hot topic addressed by the government was that of seaside resorts. Also in this case the Milleproroghe decree contains an extension, until 31 December 2024, of the current beach concessions.

Furthermore, for i Municipalities dealing with “objective difficulties” to close the new tenders, the extension can go up to 31 December 2025. The deadlines for the adoption of the “information system for detecting concessions of public goods” have been extended by another five months, from February to July.

Still on the theme of seaside resorts, the Milleproroghe establishes the establishment of a technical table at the Prime Minister’s Office for the definition of the concept of “scarcity of the available natural resource” necessary to launch the new tenders.

Photo source: ANSA

The Milleproroghe decree has extended the expiry of the beach concessions

Milleproroghe: news for electronic prescriptions and smart working

Lo smart working has been extended until June 30 for fragile workers. A provision that concerns both public and private employees, and which also includes workers with children under 14, but only in the private sector.

Finally, the Milleproroghe also concerns the electronic prescription, extended until 2024.

Furthermore, i family doctors and paediatricians they will be able to postpone their retirement and remain in service up to 72 years. It will be possible until at least 2026, according to what has been established by the government.



