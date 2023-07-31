what changes from today, the map of price increases and how to save – breaking latest news

The Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy was the first to clear the field of the fury of consumer associations: «Regarding press reports relating to isolated cases of filling stations along the motorway network where limit prices have been at 2.5 euros per liter for unleaded petrol in served mode – reports a note released yesterday – it should be noted that the national average prices of diesel and petrol are well below 2 euros per litre, as revealed by the elaboration carried out by the Mimit Fuel Price Observatory».

The prices of the week that ended yesterday – reports the ministry led by Adolfo Urso – stood at average values ​​of 1.89 euros per liter for petrol and 1.74 euros per liter for diesel. In short, peaks are one thing and average prices are another. «We are well aware that prices at 2.5 euros per liter are borderline cases – replied the president of Assoutenti, Furio Truzzi – but this is certainly not the problem. The main issue is the sharp rise in the price lists on the occasion of the summer departures of the Italians».

The increase in quotations

Again, let’s look at the data. “The current growth in the average price, of about 0.03 euros per liter in the past week – the Ministry of Enterprises quantified – is determined by what is being observed in the international markets, due to the increase in both oil and of refined products. And an explanation was also given by Unem, the association of companies in the refining, logistics and distribution of petroleum products. «In the last 10-15 days there have been new increases for a series of contingent reasons – repeated drops in US inventories, shutdown of some refineries in Europe, fairly sustained demand – which have fueled tension on the spot markets, with international prices growing by 6-7 cents while our industrial prices increased by less than half. The behavior of companies has been more virtuous than countries such as France and Germany. Today our industrial price (at the pump net of excise duties, ed.) of petrol is 4-5 cents lower than in these countries, with peaks of almost 7 cents for diesel». According to the Unem, the increases therefore coincide with the rise in crude oil prices.

The differences

However, price differences remain, with even wide ranges between the lowest and the highest prices. What do they depend on? Given that the companies indicate a recommended price, but cannot impose it because the operator on paper is free, beyond the commercial policy that the distributor himself wants to implement, there are different objective conditions. First of all, concessions cost more on the motorway and this is why fuel is more expensive. Then everyone knows that the serviced mode is more expensive because you pay the service station employee fee. Furthermore – says Azzurra Pacces, an expert at Staffetta Quotidiana – the operating costs are different and depend, for example, on the proximity to logistic infrastructures such as depots and refineries: the further away you are, the more transport costs”.

We are in the free market and if there is someone who exaggerates with price increases, just go to the competitor who has lower prices. In addition to the Apps that provide the national map, we will soon have more help: from tomorrow the obligation to display the sign will come into force which, in addition to the prices charged, must also contain the regional average price, if on the road network, and the national average price if on the highway.

In short, apart from a few isolated cases, the increases depended on the rise in crude oil. Are there more price hikes ahead? “The quotations – says Massimo Nicolazzi, professor of economics of energy resources at the University of Turin – will depend on the evolution of demand, in particular from China“.

And he loves it

Expensive petrol aside, which fortunately happens when gas prices (and bills) have now dropped (methane on the European reference market is now 25 euros per MWh, in August 2022 it was around 300 euros), many other “cost items” of the Italians are rising. Like, to stay on the subject of departures, planes. Domestic flights and national tourist packages were the most expensive. According to a survey by Corriere, the increase in the average price of flights in Italy is 40% compared to 2022, with peaks exceeding 70% in some routes, especially towards the islands (Sicily and Sardinia). Airlines defend themselves by bringing up expensive kerosene and a supply that exceeds demand. Motivations that have not convinced the Ministry of Enterprise, which wants to see clearly on the functioning of the online flight search algorithm.

The holidays

Inflation weighs on the holiday sector and – based on an analysis by the Demoskopika Institute – in 2023 prices in tourism will rise by 8.9% compared to the previous year with a difference of +3.3 percentage points compared to the inflation acquired for the general index calculated by Istat at 5.6 per cent. Basically, if life is getting more expensive, the cost of vacations is increasing at a higher rate. According to Demoskopika, in addition to air transport (+23.5%), holiday packages (+17.7%) and accommodation (+12.8%) are on the increase. “The numbers released by Demoskopika – commented the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchè three days ago – indicate that there is a problem of inflation also in tourism”.

Groceries

But life costs more even if you stay at home. With +11% over the year, food and non-alcoholic beverages are the category that increases the most, according to the Istat table on the consumer price index in June 2023. And the Italian dish par excellence, pasta, from June 2022 to June this year it costs 6% more according to Altroconsumo data. But there is one detail: if you look at the increase from 2021 we are at 32%.

