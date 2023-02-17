New for aspiring doctors in 2023. This year, there will be 14,787 places available in the Faculty of Medicine and the new Tolc exam will make its debut in April, with the possibility of attempting the test also for fourth-year high school students. The university minister, Annamaria Bernini, has in fact signed the decree indicating the provisional places for this year, a number which at the table with the Regions and Universities could undergo some changes but which gives an idea of ​​the spaces available for future white coats.

This is an increase of almost fifty places compared to 2022 but it is still a limited step forward if we consider the shortage of medical personnel registered by hospitals and beyond. Agenas, the National Agency for Regional Health Services, calculates at least 29,000 outgoing doctors in the period 2022/2027 with an average age of 65.

The new test For aspiring doctors, the big news is, in any case, the anticipation of the selection times. From the maxi competition in September, we move on to the test with Tolc exam (Test OnLine Cisia) to be carried out on the PC. The novelty is that fourth-year high school students will also be able to take the test. From this year the candidates will have more chances to pass the selection. The first window is scheduled for 2023 between April 13 and 22 while the second between 15 and 25 July. Fourth year students will therefore have four chances in total (two in fourth and two in fifth year) while only two for fifth year students. Those who graduate in 2023 will therefore have only two chances to pass the selection.