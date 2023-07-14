what changes with the WHO verdict and what is the «acceptable» dose – breaking latest news

by Health Editor

The International Agency for Research on Cancer’s decision based on limited evidence that the sweetener could cause a type of liver cancer. The sweetener is found in many drinks

«A working group of the International Agency for Research on Cancer Iarc, made up of 25 experts, met in Lyon to make an assessment, reviewed all available data and classified aspartame as a possible human carcinogen , i.e. in group 2B ».

This is the announcement that comes from the World Health Organization. The IARC verdict was explained by Mary Schubauer-Berigan, interim head of the WHO agency’s monographs programme, who pointed out that the decision is based on “limited evidence in humans for one type of liver cancer, the hepatocellular carcinoma, resulting from 3 studies conducted in the United States and 10 European countries.

Risk assessment

At the same time, another committee of experts, the Joint FAO/Who Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA), dealt with a risk assessment and decided to confirm «an acceptable daily intake level of up to 40 milligrams per kilogram of body weight », communicated Francesco Branca, director of the WHO Nutrition and Food Safety Department. The reason is that “in vitro and in vivo genotoxicity studies gave conflicting results” and “confounding factors cannot be excluded”, he highlighted.

An aspect also touched upon by the Iarc expert, who specified how all 3 of the studies taken into consideration “examined the consumption of artificially sweetened drinks (Asb)”, considered by the working group to be a “good index of exposure to aspartame », considering that this was the main sweetener used in drinks. A summary of these findings is published online in «Lancet Oncology».

What happens now

But how should people behave now regarding the consumption of these products? «If you consume aspartame to avoid sugar consumption, and the effects of high sugar intake for example on body weight, WHO has already recommended in the guidelines released a couple of weeks ago to moderate both the consumption of free sugars and the consumption of sweeteners. So, if consumers are faced with the decision of whether to have a drink with sweeteners or one with sugar, I think a third option should be considered, which is drinking water. And limit the consumption of sweetening products,” Branca suggested.

“This – continued the WHO expert – is particularly important for young children, who would be exposed to a taste adjustment soon enough and therefore essentially routed to continue consuming sugary products. There are alternatives that do not contain free sugars or sweeteners and should be preferred by consumers.”

The meaning of «acceptable quantity»

Branca was keen to clarify the meaning of the conclusion reached by the risk assessment: «It does not indicate that the consumption of sweeteners automatically entails an impact on health. Having the definition of an acceptable daily intake means that it is acceptable to consume a certain amount of aspartame without having appreciable health effects. This amount is quite large.”

To give an idea, Branca explained that: for an adult with an average weight of about 70 kg, this translates into «2,800 milligrams a day of aspartame. If we look, for example, at the aspartame content in common sodas, it’s around 200-300 milligrams per day, which means consuming between 9 and 14 cans of these sodas. Turns out that’s a pretty large amount. So surely WHO is not advising manufacturers or authorities to withdraw products from the market. But it’s considering the fact that there are some concerns that have been identified by some studies, not consistently, not clearly enough. And he is advising consumers not to stop consuming these products, but just a little moderation”.

Consumption of products with sweeteners on the rise

«The consumption of products containing sweeteners – argued the expert – has increased. And the use of sweeteners, including aspartame, has increased to try to meet consumer demand to reduce free sugars. Similarly, Schubauer-Berigan specified that the classification made by the IARC “should not really be taken as a direct statement indicating that there is a known risk of cancer from the consumption of aspartame. Rather, considering the fact that there is limited evidence for a single type of cancer in humans, as well as limited evidence from animal studies and mechanistic studies, in our view this is really more of an appeal to the research community to try to clarify and better understand the carcinogenic risk that may or may not be posed by the consumption of aspartame”.

The role of the Cesare Maltoni Research Centre, Ramazzini Institute, Bologna

«The assessment by the IARC of aspartame as a possible carcinogen confirms once again the importance and predictability of the experimental carcinogenicity studies conducted by the Cesare Maltoni Cancer Research Center of the Ramazzini Institute – comments the director, Daniele Mandrioli -. – Started in 1998 from the idea of ​​Professor Cesare Maltoni, and subsequently conducted by Dr. Morando Soffritti and Dr. Fiorella Belpoggi together with the researchers of the Research Center, the experimental studies on the long-term effects of aspartame carried out by the Institute have highlighted for first the experimental carcinogenic effects of this substance. In particular, the Ramazzini Research Center has carried out two studies starting from embryonic life (on rats and mice) and one study starting from adult life (on rats), where carcinogenic effects on various organs and tissues were highlighted.

Also statistical analyzes on lymphoid and myeloid tumors

Subsequently, several human epidemiological studies emerged that later showed carcinogenic effects on the same organs, especially the liver. The studies ofRamazzini Institute were considered in the evaluations of the carcinogenicity of aspartame by the IARC Working Group, which also requested the Ramazzini Institute for further data and statistical analyzes on lymphoid and myeloid tumors observed in the studies which were promptly provided and published. The experimental studies of the Ramazzini Institute were finally cited in the evaluation of the IARC Working Group which classified aspartame (Group 2B) as a possible carcinogen.

The «Cesare Maltoni» Cancer Research Center of the non-profit social cooperative Istituto Ramazzini, which is based in Bologna, with over 200 compounds studied in over 50 years of activity, is the largest experimental carcinogenesis program in Europe and its studies have often contributed significantly to the assessments by IARC of carcinogens such as vinyl chloride, asbestos, benzene, fluorine-edenite. «Independence is a cardinal principle of our ONLUS Social Cooperative, legacy of the founder Cesare Maltoni – concludes the director -. The studies were mainly financed by the Cooperative and its members, today 36,000 thousand».

