What cheeses can you eat if you have colitis?

From Emmenthal to Pecorino, the cheeses allowed in the diet for colitis and Crohn’s disease.

Who suffers from Ulcerative colitis or of Crohn’s disease often has to deal with a very strict diet, especially following the diet Fodmap which limits the consumption of certain foods.

Even cheeses are not exempt and not all can be admitted: the welcome ones are a low lactose content and free from indigestible fructose. Among these stands out the Parmesan Cheeseone of the few aged cheeses that does not create problems thanks to the absence of residual lactose lost during the long maturation.

Colitis and lactose intolerance

Other permitted cheeses

First of all, Emmenthal, also known as “Swiss”, is often tolerated well by subjects with colitis because, like Parmigiano Reggiano, it loses most of its lactose during maturation.

Even pecorino during its prolonged maturation period reduces the lactose content making it digestible while the gorgonzolaDespite the high fat content, it is often tolerable thanks to the decomposition of the lactose.

However, the advice is to introduce the cheeses in small quantities, for example with a thin slice; take them in meals containing other foods and pay attention to any cramps, bloating, diarrhea or constipation in the following hours. If you experience these symptoms it is likely that they are suitable for your body.

gorgonzola

Cheeses to avoid

Colitis is certainly refractory to fresh cheeses such as ricotta, robiola, mozzarella, cottage cheese, feta and cream cheeses which tend to be difficult to digest as they are rich in lactose which can trigger cramps and diarrhea in those who are highly intolerant towards these foods .

Even soft cheeses such as cheddar and the fontina they should be limited because, despite being seasoned, they retain properties that are difficult for colitis sufferers to bear. In general the content of fat in fresh cheeses it is often very high so this excess can cause abdominal swelling, cramps and gastro-intestinal disorders. Some people may be sensitive to the whey protein found in fresh cheeses, especially casein: another intolerance that can cause reactions such as cramping, flatulence or constipation.

