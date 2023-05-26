In the summer months everything revolves around light and airy outfits. But the rising temperatures are causing frustration in the closet for many of us. It doesn’t matter if we’re 30 or 50 – style knows no age and every woman wants to look good. And just because you’re a bit chubby doesn’t mean you have to hide your figure under bulky and baggy clothes. Every body is beautiful and we shouldn’t be restricted in what we can and can’t wear. Okay, what clothes for chubby women over 50 should you wear to look as fresh and youthful as possible? Below we have compiled the best styling tips for you on how to show off your curves in the best possible way and conceal small problem areas.

What clothes for chubby women over 50?

Only those who experiment with their outfits know best what suits them and what doesn’t – this rule applies to women of all ages. It’s not the clothes, it’s the full confidence and confidence you wear them!

We have already shown you how to wear white trousers from 50 onwards. But when it comes to clothing for chubby women over 50, the most important thing is that you wear clothes that you feel comfortable in. So consider our article as pure inspiration and not a rule to follow at any price.

Wrap dresses for women over 50

What clothes for curvy women over 50 to look beautiful and elegant in summer? Wrap dresses are a must for the warm summer months and should not be missing in any wardrobe. The trendy pieces are THE figure-flatterer par excellence and ideal for showcasing our feminine curves. While the wrap look conjures up a narrow waist, thicker hips and thighs are optimally concealed by the wider cut. And the best? Wrap dresses are now available in all imaginable colors, patterns and lengths, so there is something for every taste and style.

Modern tunics

Not a dress girl? No problem! Then trendy tunics would be an excellent option for clothing for plump women over 50. The slightly longer tops skilfully cover the buttocks and also conceal the small tummy without having to forego style. Especially in combination with jeans and elegant trendy sandals, tunics look gorgeous and ensure an eye-catching appearance. To add a touch of color to your outfits, go for tunics in light shades and playful patterns.

The perfect jeans for curvy women

When it comes to clothing for chubby women over 50, well-fitting jeans are an absolute must. Especially denim trousers made of stretch fabrics ensure more wearing comfort and feel wonderfully comfortable. Casual boyfriend jeans and mom jeans are also a great choice and their loose fit makes our legs look slimmer and longer.

Here’s a little tip – to increase the slimming effect, it’s better to go for denim trousers in dark colors like black and grey. Add a feminine blouse and chic high heels and voilà – you have created the perfect outfit for women over 50.

Pencil skirts for an elegant look

Figure-hugging pencil skirts as clothing for chubby women over 50? Yes, you read it right! Instead of hiding our body under baggy clothes, we put our female figure in the limelight! The skin-tight pieces ensure a great feeling and are ideal for showing off our feminine curves. Pencil skirts are also great for cinching the waist, and styles made from stretchy fabrics are super flattering and comfortable. And when it comes to styling, the sky is the limit. Sometimes with a shirt blouse and high heels for the office or in a style break with sneakers and T-shirt – the pencil skirt is a must for all fashion-conscious women.

Shorts for chubby women over 50

Short shorts are rather taboo for older women? But we see it differently! Super short shorts might be out of place, but midi length models that hit the knees actually look really great! Furthermore, Bermuda pants are all the rage this year and have turned our heads. Wear it with a tunic or a longer cardigan to gently cover your bum. Add a loose T-shirt, comfortable sneakers and you are perfectly dressed.

Experiment with prints and patterns

Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise – bold patterns and prints make for great clothing for chubby women over 50. The important thing is to choose the right silhouette and not overdo it. Small patterns such as polka dots, stripes or even subtle animal prints are always eye-catchers and make a great fashion statement.